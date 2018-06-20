This is the latest in a series of event-related roundups PRN will carry as part of its regular Cision Roundup News Service. Coming up in 2018 are roundups on:



Package Name Slug Distribution Date Intersolar North America 2018 I Intersolar North America 2018 I July 11 Intersolar North America 2018 II Intersolar North America July 18 Comic-Con International 2018 I Comic-Con International 2018 I July 19 Comic-Con International 2018 II Comic-Con International July 26 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo 2018 I AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo August 1



E3 2018 II Cision Roundup

1. 1MORE Set To Release New Series Of Gaming Headphones At E3 Targeting Gaming Enthusiasts And Mobile Gamers

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 1MORE, a premium consumer audio company will announce the release of their Bluetooth In-Ear Gaming Headphones (VR BT) and Spearhead VRX Gaming Over-Ear Headphones (VRX), featuring Waves Nx ® head tracking technology at the E3 Expo this week. The VRX is aimed at delivering the ultimate immersive gaming experience. The release of the VRX version follows the release of 1MORE's Spearhead VR Gaming Headphones (VR), that stole the show at CES; taking home a CES Innovation Award in January. The VRX is aimed at hardcore gamers and looks to capitalize on the immersive 3D audio experience offered by the inclusion of Waves Nx® technology, on top of an already impressive set of features in the VR version. The VR BT is aimed at bringing the same audio experience to the mobile growing mobile gaming world. The VRX will be available in August on 1MORE.com and Amazon and will retail for $249.99, the VR BT is scheduled for Q4 release and will retail for $89.99.

If you would like a copy of the complete schedule, or if you would care to comment, please email roundupdesk@cision.com. We welcome suggestions. Copies of previous packages will be available for the media. Cision roundups and photos are also available on the PR Newswire Web site, http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feature-news-latest-news.

Photos that accompany releases are available for download from PRNewswire.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e3-2018-ii-cision-roundup-300668950.html

SOURCE PR Newswire Association LLC

Related Links

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/feature-news-latest-news

