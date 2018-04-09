E78 Partners Forms New Wellness Platform

"As we evaluated entry points into the $390 billion health and wellness industry, we unanimously agreed on ME as the leading provider of therapeutic massage, skincare and proprietary assisted stretching services," said Gary Modrow, Principal of E78 Partners. Benessere's two award winning clinics will serve as a platform for future acquisitions. "We are especially proud of the management teams at Shorewood and Plainfield (IL)," said Michelle Signa, VP of Operations for Benessere. "Rose Clancy and Beth Diaz have done an admirable job building a culture and environment that inspires employees and creates a warm, welcoming and safe setting for customers to enjoy the benefits of massage and skin therapy."

"With our management team firmly in place, we are well-positioned to pursue additional franchised locations throughout the Chicagoland area and focus on employee and member satisfaction through our commitment to building strong culture and providing best in-class operational support," said John Signa, Managing Partner of E78 Partners.

About Massage Envy

Founded in 2002, ME is a nationwide wellness franchise providing massage and skin care services. ME is the category leader and has made therapeutic massage services and skin care solutions accessible to a network of more than 1.65 million members in franchised locations across the United States. ME employs over 25,000 therapists and estheticians, has approximately 1.65 million members and 1,300 franchise locations nationwide. https://www.massageenvy.com/

About E78 Partners LLC

E78 Partners ("E78") is a private investment firm focused on investing in leading franchise brands and high-growth platforms. E78 leverages its principals financial and operational experience, as well as their network of high net worth investors to partner with exceptional management teams and entrepreneurs to build enduring businesses.

E78 participates as a control and passive investor across a range of industries and business types. We invest in mature businesses and have founded numerous early stage companies. E78 has concentrations in business, construction, consumer, and healthcare services.

For more information, please visit our website at http://e78partners.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e78-partners-forms-new-wellness-platform-300625929.html

SOURCE Element 78 Partners

Related Links

https://www.massageenvy.com

http://e78partners.com

