EACS Market Size to Grow by USD 6.76 Bn from 2020 to 2025 | Technavio

Nov 22, 2021, 07:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The electronic access control systems (EACS) market is set to grow by USD 6.76 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12.18% during the forecast period.
Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.
Technavio analyzes the market by Type (authentication systems, intruder alarm systems, and perimeter security systems), Application (commercial, industrial, and residential), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The growing adoption of EMV standards is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the electronic access control systems (EACS) market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market: Geographical Landscape
North America will register the highest growth rate of 36% among the other regions. Therefore, the electronic access control systems (EACS) market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. The growing adoption of EMV standards will facilitate the electronic access control systems (EACS) market growth in North America over the forecast period. The US is the key market for electronic access control systems (EACS) in North America.
The electronic access control systems (EACS) market covers the following areas:
Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market Sizing
Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market Forecast
Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- ASSA ABLOY AB
- Comelit Group Spa
- Genetec Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Salto Systems SL
- Schneider Electric SE
- Texecom Ltd.
Related Reports:
Residential and Commercial Security Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Global Tunable Capacitors Market
|
Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.18%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 6.76 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
11.25
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 36%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
ASSA ABLOY AB, Comelit Group Spa, Genetec Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Salto Systems SL, Schneider Electric SE, and Texecom Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Authentication systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Intruder alarm systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Perimeter security systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ASSA ABLOY AB
- Comelit Group Spa
- Genetec Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Salto Systems SL
- Schneider Electric SE
- Texecom Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article