EACS Market Size to Grow by USD 6.76 Bn from 2020 to 2025 | Technavio

Technavio analyzes the market by Type (authentication systems, intruder alarm systems, and perimeter security systems), Application (commercial, industrial, and residential), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The growing adoption of EMV standards is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the electronic access control systems (EACS) market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market: Geographical Landscape

North America will register the highest growth rate of 36% among the other regions. Therefore, the electronic access control systems (EACS) market in North America is expected to garner significant business opportunities for the vendors during the forecast period. The growing adoption of EMV standards will facilitate the electronic access control systems (EACS) market growth in North America over the forecast period. The US is the key market for electronic access control systems (EACS) in North America.

The electronic access control systems (EACS) market covers the following areas:

Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market Sizing

Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market Forecast

Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

ASSA ABLOY AB

Comelit Group Spa

Genetec Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Salto Systems SL

Schneider Electric SE

Texecom Ltd.

Electronic Access Control Systems (EACS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.18% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.76 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ASSA ABLOY AB, Comelit Group Spa, Genetec Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Panasonic Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Salto Systems SL, Schneider Electric SE, and Texecom Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

