Eagle Energy Rapidly Expanding U.S. Distribution through Direct Delivery Giant: goPuff

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Energy—a natural caffeine supplement developed by Next Level Energy Inc.—is seeing a significant increase in U.S. consumer reach and distribution through Philadelphia, PA based goPuff; the world's fastest-growing digital convenience retailer.

"goPuff's business model is brilliant," declared Founder, CEO Elliot Mashford, "especially when it comes to our time and energy-starved college consumer market segment. It takes seconds to navigate the app and minutes for goPuff's Driver-Partners to deliver Eagle Energy to their door for a flat fee of $1.95.

"We started working with goPuff in 2018 and have seen steady, compounding sales growth through 2020 concurrent with their growing distribution through over 200 facilities and 500 cities in 41 states. With goPuff's recent $380 million-dollar funding driving expansion to even more U.S. markets, we anticipate accelerated Eagle Energy brand awareness and sales."

Founded in 2013 by Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev—two Drexel University students with a minivan and a vision to make everyday life a little easier—goPuff started as a snack delivery service and quickly grew into national, 24/7 delivery of everyday essentials in minutes; from cleaning supplies, home needs and OTC medications, to food and drinks.

ABOUT NEXT LEVEL ENERGY INC.

Since 2015, Vancouver, Canada based Next Level Energy Inc. has been developing alternative technologies for caffeine users based on over a decade of data on electronic vaporizer products. Determined to find a better, healthier system for consumers to get their energy boost, the company created Eagle Energy—the first and only energy supplement made from natural, active, plant-based ingredients, including guarana extract, ginseng, and vitamin B12. Eagle Energy is available in the United States at eagle.energy and through retail/online in Japan, South Korea, and Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

SOURCE Next Level Energy Inc.