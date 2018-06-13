Eagle's Flight Publishes Employee Development Guide for Entrepreneurs

As organizations evolve in complexity and size, the challenges of people, culture, and leadership become more pressing. Agile companies that expand wisely are often successful, but growing pains are real and inevitable, even for the most seasoned, passionate, and committed entrepreneurs. In Eagle's Flight's latest guide, entrepreneurs will gain valuable insights into the importance of employee development and tips and strategies to make development a reality. Strategies highlighted in the e-book include:

Determining and communicating organizational vision

Involving HR professionals

Strengthening and developing others' decision-making abilities

Selecting high-potential leaders

"As organizations work through the stages of growth, they need to ensure employee development is part of their corporate strategy," says Michelle Bennett, Vice President of Marketing for Eagle's Flight. "Whether your need is leadership development, specific competency training, or full-fledged HR support, managing the people side of the business is essential for organizations to continue their growth trajectories. Our guide explores ways entrepreneurs can coherently align competing development priorities to achieve organizational goals and sustain success."

For more information about this e-book or the experiential solutions Eagle's Flight offers, visit the company's website at www.eaglesflight.com.

About Eagle's Flight

Eagle's Flight is an innovative leader in the development and delivery of practical training programs for the global business community. Through experiential learning, Eagle's Flight gives organizations of all sizes a competitive edge by significantly strengthening workforces through lasting behavior change. Founded in 1988, their offerings include skill-based programs, conference events, leadership training, and custom initiatives. Globally, their programs are offered in 20 languages and represented by international licensees in 35 countries. This global network allows Eagle's Flight to seamlessly work with large, multinational companies and provide them with consistent training messages, methods, and solutions no matter where the companies may be located.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eagles-flight-publishes-employee-development-guide-for-entrepreneurs-300665011.html

SOURCE Eagle’s Flight

Related Links

http://www.eaglesflight.com

