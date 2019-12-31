Early-Stage Investors Rapidly Adopting the TABS Score™ as a Requirement for Startups

MANHATTAN, N.Y., Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every day, investors and the entrepreneurs they fund work tirelessly on executing their visions in hopes for strategic acquisitions or multi-million or billion-dollar IPOs – well aware of the failure statistics that tower over this volatile industry.

Obtaining a TABS Score™ allows both companies and-or investors to identify and mitigate issues before they become problematic. TABS Ambassadors are a select group of Individuals or companies that interact with Startups, Investors (angel, venture, or family office), or Accelerator/Incubator firms on a regular basis.

Larger, more established venture firms often have teams of analysts at their disposal that propose investment decisions to the partners after conducting meticulous due diligence. But angel investors and groups are often stuck doing this tedious, yet necessary task themselves – and without the same time or resources, they face tough challenges when evaluating (multiple) companies and their founding teams. In addition to that limitation, they miss out on lucrative opportunities since they usually don't invest outside their own expertise / industries to avoid the immense risks that aren't easily identifiable from a cursory review.

The TABS Score™ was initially a rough framework, curated by Frontline Strategy, designed to help themselves and a few partner firms evaluate and set baseline criteria for the tremendous volume of companies seeking capital. The TABS assessment, engineered by Fortune 500 executives, Venture / Angel Investors, and post-exit Startup Founders, is a holistic and in-depth analysis consisting of 120-evaluation points spanning across the eight core components of a company.

Since its inception, the TABS Score™ has effectively established itself amongst individual investors and firms as a standardized risk metric that all companies must bring to the table as part of standard due diligence – with the rate of adoption rapidly increasing. The assessment is conducted by an evaluator, who then corroborate the responses with the TABS algorithm that produces the company's TABS Score™ accompanied by a thorough diagnostic report. Whether or not a company is raising capital, taking the TABS assessment is fundamental to any growing company's longevity and success since it identifies and provides a detailed action plan to mitigate issues before they become problematic, irreversible, or even fatal.

TABS has seen some investors covering or subsidizing the cost of the assessment for prospective companies, since the cost is so nominal and the benefits so great. As the TABS Score™'s popularity rises amongst investors and companies across all industries, its true value becomes more apparent and imperative to any investor's overall approach and every company's blanket strategy.

