Earth Day Initiative Launches Sustainable Coalition Counting Down to Earth Day 50

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Day Initiative today announced its countdown to Earth Day 50 calling on companies, non-profits and government agencies join a coalition making robust pledges to make a positive impact on the environment in lead up to the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, 2020.

"People are looking for ways to contribute to a sustainable future. They are frustrated by the lack of attention environmental issues are receiving on the national level, and are inspired by people like Greta Thunberg," said John Oppermann, Executive Director of Earth Day Initiative. "We call on companies to step up to commemorate Earth Day 50 by publicly committing to undertake an ambitious sustainable initiative. We want to harness the energy of the moment and build attention nationwide by showing inspiring examples of what can be done immediately."

The goal is to enlist 50 partners in the next 6 months. Inaugural partners include:

Baldor Specialty Foods has implemented a Zero Organics to Landfill mission company-wide where, on a weekly basis, 150,000 pounds of food from the Fresh Cuts operation is diverted from landfill and repurposed. The goal is to have this fully implemented by mid-2020 and then build a scalable model that other food processing plants can easily follow and implement at their own locations.

has implemented a mission company-wide where, on a weekly basis, 150,000 pounds of food from the Fresh Cuts operation is diverted from landfill and repurposed. The goal is to have this fully implemented by mid-2020 and then build a scalable model that other food processing plants can easily follow and implement at their own locations. Broadway Green Alliance (BGA), a coalition of Broadway theaters, will increase engagement with audiences around sustainability issues. Jennifer Hershey , recently retired VP Building Operations at Jujumcyn Theatres, has been named to the new position of BGA Ambassador, is riding her bicycle around the country meeting with theatres and universities of all sizes to encourage them to use their platform to elevate the conversation about climate change.

(BGA), a coalition of Broadway theaters, will increase engagement with audiences around sustainability issues. , recently retired VP Building Operations at Jujumcyn Theatres, has been named to the new position of BGA Ambassador, is riding her bicycle around the country meeting with theatres and universities of all sizes to encourage them to use their platform to elevate the conversation about climate change. TIAA has embarked on a renovation of their New York City office with a strong eye to implementing sustainable features and practices into the new space, including upgraded LED lighting, furniture consisting of recycled content, and recycling existing materials. In addition, TIAA fosters active Volunteer Councils of over 250 dedicated employees working on environmental projects in the communities where TIAA is located.

has embarked on a renovation of their office with a strong eye to implementing sustainable features and practices into the new space, including upgraded LED lighting, furniture consisting of recycled content, and recycling existing materials. In addition, TIAA fosters active Volunteer Councils of over 250 dedicated employees working on environmental projects in the communities where TIAA is located. Just Salad is committed to saving over 100,000 pounds of plastic in 2020 through their reusable bowl program, which is the largest restaurant reusable program in the world. By expanding upon reusable solutions, they hope to make zero waste dining easily attainable for their guests and the industry at large.

Time is of the essence. There is a business and moral imperative to commit now to take steps to make a positive impact. Earth Day Initiative is asking for partners in taking this important step forward together.

About Earth Day Initiative:

Since 1970, Earth Day has been a catalyst for ongoing education, action, and change. Earth Day Initiative is a 501(c)(3) organization that promotes environmental awareness and solutions through partnerships with schools, community organizations, businesses, and governments.

Contact:

Linda Buckley

Linda Buckley Public Relations

linda@lindabuckleypr.com

917.620.1894

SOURCE Earth Day Initiative