RENO, NV, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Earth Life Sciences or "the Company" set to grow and prosper in the Okanagan Valley of British Columbia, Canada. Canada's market for cannabis is predicted to be worth as much as $22.6 billion by 2020. The Company has secured a specific site to propagate its cannabis and hemp plants for the production of CBD oil. The propagation and processing facility will be state of the art and fuelled by natural sunlight utilizing modern specialized greenhouses and lab facilities. These new facilities will fulfill all plants required for up to 600 acres of outdoor growing and harvesting, and carry the company into the 2021 season.
Forward-Looking Statements
These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results could vary materially from the description contained herein due to many risk factors that affect the industry the Company operates in and other risk factors listed from time to time in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings under "risk factors" and elsewhere. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earth-life-sciences-corporate-up-date--new-projects-300660608.html
SOURCE Earth Life Sciences Inc.
Share this article