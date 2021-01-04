Easily Understood Book Tells Drug's Impacts on Mental Illnesses

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Dishman, a doctor of pharmacy who for many years treated veterans with mental illnesses at the VA Hospital in La Jolla, has recently authored "I Can Treat That…Well Maybe?"

It's a book that both recounts some of his experiences and identifies and explains the brain and its relationship to drugs used to treat such conditions as schizophrenia, bipolar, posttraumatic stress, and attention deficit disorder.

Now retired, Dr. Dishman's book is both amusing, when he discusses his own travails, and educational as he helps readers understand the chemical actions in the brain that can either accelerate or slow down behavioral anomalies.

Dr. Dishman said, "I wrote this book because the better informed people are about mental illness, the better able they are to recognize its symptoms and to help patients deal with their challenges. Mental illness should be treated without stigma by society like any other disease such as diabetes or heart disease."

The book is designed for three target audiences:

--Families of patients with mental illness.

--Students and residents exploring a career in the treatment of mental illness.

--The community at large.

"Through humor and insight, we explore the mysteries and history of mental illness and its modes of treatment," Dr. Dishman said. This book is intended to provide the reader both entertainment and education all rolled into one. The reader is offered a simplified and easy to understand guide to the ways drugs function in the brain. We discover that through proper treatment and education doors can open into a better reality for patients.

Dr. Dishman was awarded a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Southern California in 1982. He completed a residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in 1983 and was board certified in the field of Psychiatric Pharmacy Practice (BCPP) the first year it was offered in 1997.

"I Can Treat That…Well Maybe?" is available through Amazon Books

