eAssist Dental Solutions Among Utah's 100 Fastest Growing Companies for 5th Consecutive Year by MountainWest Capital Network

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions ( www.dentalbilling.com ) was recently recognized as one of Utah's 100 fastest growing companies at MountainWest Capital Network's (MWCN) flagship awards event, attended by more than a thousand business leaders annually. For the 5th year in a row eAssist has been chosen from among Utah's most prominent companies, based on weighted average of percentage and dollar growth over the past five years.

James Anderson, DMD, and Sandy Odle co-founded eAssist in 2011 to help practices free up resources so they could better focus on patient care and clinical outcomes. Through a combination of technology and human expertise, eAssist provides outsourced insurance billing services to dental and related specialty practices. By enhancing collections processes, dentists and their teams enjoy simplified operations, reduced stress related to insurance claims, and ultimately more profitable revenue cycle management.

"We were proud to once again accept this honor on behalf of our employees, and our entire team of exceptional dental billing professionals. They work tirelessly for our clients and for themselves. Just as eAssist will continue to drive entrepreneurial growth and innovative business strategies from here in the great state of Utah, our independent eAssisters will do the same to grow their own businesses from coast to coast, as part of the nation's #1 dental billing platform," explained Dr. Anderson.

eAssist was founded as a solution to ineffective, inefficient dental billing and collections, essentially creating a new industry. The company has grown into the nation's leading dental billing platform, and continues to invest heavily in technology and innovation that benefits individual practice owners, and the dental industry overall.

"We'll continue offering our signature service alongside other time-saving, profit-building services and products to assist our clients," added Dr. Anderson. "We can now offer almost complete front office support to every type and specialty of dental practice. Even so, we'll continue listening to our clients and our people to stay abreast of systemic and emerging issues; identify innovative solutions that help practices become more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused; and drive advancements and peace of mind throughout the dental industry."

In addition to being among Utah's 100 fastest growing companies by MWCN for five consecutive years, eAssist has been named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 list as a fastest growing private company six years in a row, by Utah Business four years in a row, and by Financial Times two years in a row; is endorsed by the California Dental Association (the nation's largest); and has received the HIPAA Seal of Compliance issued by the Compliancy Group.

"Every year when we assemble this list, we are more encouraged by the strength and resilience of Utah's economy and the broad spectrum of companies that underpin our state's business foundations," said Dave Chase, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "Even in the unusual circumstances brought on by the pandemic, we see success among businesses of all sizes and many different industries."

MWCN is Utah's first and largest business networking organization devoted to supporting entrepreneurial success and dedicated to the flow of financial, entrepreneurial and intellectual capital.

eAssist Dental Solutions, a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading platform for remote dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. eAssist serves over 2,000 dental practices through a unique proprietary technology platform that connects dental practices to vetted dental billing professionals, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department to eAssist. The end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

