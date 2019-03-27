East Africa Printing Industry Industry Report 2018 with Profiles of 37 Companies Including De La Rue Kenya

DUBLIN, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Printing Industry Industry in East Africa 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

East Africa, which recorded an economic growth rate of 5.9% in 2017, is the fastest growing region on the African continent and one of the world's most rapidly expanding markets for security printing.

This report examines East Africa's regional economy in general, with a particular focus on the printing sector in the East African Community member states and Ethiopia. It includes profiles of 37 companies including De La Rue Kenya, a subsidiary of De La Rue, the world's largest commercial printer of banknotes, Nampak Kenya and the previously state-owned Rwanda Printing and Publishing, operated by a consortium comprising Rwanda's Great Lakes Communications and Media Centre and the Kenya-based company Print Fast Kenya.

The printing industry in East Africa is generally underdeveloped and in some countries, barely functional. Factors such as poor quality, high pricing structures and delivery delays have compelled many publishers to engage the services of printers from countries where services are generally of a significantly higher standard.

East Africa's printing industry has been constrained by over-reliance on imports, lack of availability of raw materials, high production costs, lack of infrastructure, skills shortages, lack of access to finance and foreign currency, political and economic instability, low levels of investor confidence and high levels of corruption and criminal activity, notably counterfeiting.



Traditional printing, including printing of publications and textile printing, has been disrupted by rapid advances in digital technologies. Increased demand for packaged consumer goods presents opportunities for industry players. Other growth segments include signage, outdoor advertising billboards and security printing. There is strong demand for anti-counterfeiting printing measures including tamper evident inks and instant verification security inks.



Report Coverage:



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Overview Of The Region

2.1. Geographic Position



3. Description Of The Industry

3.1. Industry Value Chain



4. Size Of The Industry



5. State Of The Industry

5.1. Local

5.1.1. East African Trade

5.1.2. Corporate Actions

5.1.3. Regulatory And Policy Environment

5.2. Continental

5.3. International



6. Influencing Factors

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Socio-Political Environment

6.3. Digitisation

6.4. Labour

6.5. Rising Input Costs

6.6. Technology, Research And Development (R&D) And Innovation

6.7. Environmental Concerns



7. Competition

7.1. Barriers To Entry



8. Swot Analysis



9. Outlook



10. Industry Associations

11. References

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



Appendix

Summary Of Major Players

Company Profiles



Africa Printing Plc

Agutex Ltd

Artistic Printing Enterprise

Aviq Printers And Stationers

Beconnected Industrial Plc

Berhanena Selam Printing Enterprise

Central Printing Press Plc

Colorzone Studio Plc

Colours Ltd

De La Rue Plc

Eclipse Plc

General Printers Ltd

Giants Printing And Designs Solutions

In-Line Print Services Ltd

Inkpaste Printers And Stationers

Iprint Ltd

Jamana Printers Ltd

Kapari Ltd

Kulgraphics Ltd

Manipal International Printing Press Ltd

Mex Burundi

Ministry Of Interior & Coordination Of National Government

Nampak Kenya Ltd

Nejashi Printing Press Plc

New Vision Printing And Publishing Company Ltd

Picfare Industries Ltd

Printex Ltd

Printfast Kenya Ltd

Ramco Printing Works Ltd

Rodwell Press Ltd (The)

Rwanda Printing And Publishing Company Ltd

Skanem Interlabels Nairobi Ltd

Standard Labels Ltd

Tanzania Printers Ltd

Tanzania Printing Services Ltd

Techno Market Ltd

Universal Printers Company Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8c7hwl/east_africa?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

