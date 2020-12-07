Easterbrooks Pens Biography, Social Justice Book on Ela Gandhi's Work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan R. Easterbrooks has been friends with the granddaughter of the iconic Mahatma Gandhi ten years and has learned about Ela Gandhi's struggle to bring justice to her native South Africa. MY TIME WITH ELA GANDHI, edited by Lynn Skapyak Harlin, is told with humor and filled with revelations.

Ela Gandhi engaged in non-violent protests and political activism in the pursuit of social justice for the oppressed. Her son was killed during the struggle, and she herself was subjected to house arrest for nine years, driving her underground in the face of apartheid's abuses and cruelties. The conversations between these two friends pay tribute to the indomitable spirit of this unsung heroine of freedom, providing a roadmap to new generations as they work toward social justice for all.

The Hidden Owl Press, LLC book is available at Amazon.com: My Time with Ela Gandhi (9780996237185): Easterbrooks, Susan R, Harlin, Lynn Skapyak: Books. A portion of the profits goes to the Gandhi Development Trust to promote Gandhian values and practices of peace, justice, and non-violence in an ever-changing world.

The book could be an interesting option for a high school summer reading list. It has excitement (the Zulu king, burning of the Phoenix settlement, a car crash), humor (Ms. Gandhi's disarming way with the police), and constructive suggestions for non-violent protest, which is so pertinent to what this new generation is going through. All of this is interspersed within the life of this truly amazing unsung heroine of peace in South Africa.

