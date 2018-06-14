Eastman completes Tritan copolyester expansion and announces additional increase in copolyester capacity

"We are excited to announce the completion of our Tritan expansion and are pleased with the performance we're seeing from this new investment," said Burt Capel, vice president and general manager of Eastman's Specialty Plastics business. "The Tritan platform of products continues to see strong global adoption, with a growing footprint of applications that leverage the robust performance of our polymer."

Eastman is marking the 10th anniversary of Tritan, a clear, tough, chemical-resistant polymer found in products made by companies such as Newell, Nalgene, CamelBak and NuGlass. Tritan offers high performance properties such as clarity, colorability, durability, ease of processing, and heat and chemical resistance.

Eastman recently announced an additional planned expansion of copolyester production at its Kingsport site. The newly announced expansion is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2018 and will increase PETG and PCTG capacities by approximately 25 percent of the Kingsport specialty copolyester total capacity. This investment supports the continued growth of Eastman's specialty copolyester products globally and provides flexibility across the company's polymer asset base.

"This additional copolyester expansion positions Eastman to meet the increasing demand we're seeing for our copolyester materials around the world," Capel added. "It highlights our continued commitment to providing our global customers with the highest quality materials in the market."

Eastman's Specialty Plastics family of brands includes Tritan copolyesters, Eastalite™ copolyesters, Ecdel™ elastomers and Eastman 168™ non-phthalate plasticizer. Specialty Plastics is a part of Eastman's Advanced Materials business segment.

About Eastman Chemical Company

Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2017 revenues of approximately $9.5 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and employs approximately 14,000 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

