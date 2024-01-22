EBSCO Information Services CEO Tim Collins to Retire on June 30, 2024

~ Collins to Depart After 40 Years in the Library Information Services Industry ~

IPSWICH, Mass., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Friday, January 12, 2024, EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) CEO Tim Collins announced that he will retire on June 30, 2024.

"I will depart with much gratitude for the hard work and commitment of so many individuals, over so many years, that resulted in the company becoming what it is today." Post this EBSCO Information Services logo

Collins says that he has enjoyed his career with EBSCO and is proud of what the organization has accomplished during his tenure. "I will depart with much gratitude for the hard work and commitment of so many individuals, over so many years, that resulted in the company becoming what it is today. I am deeply thankful for the customers who have supported us over the years with their patronage. Having been in the role for 40 years, and with EBSCO well-positioned for the future, the timing is right for my retirement. I look forward to engaging in interests and activities I have not been able to pursue, and I will forever be grateful for the experiences that I have had while I was in this seat."

EBSCO Industries CEO David Walker says that Tim has been a huge contributor to EBSCO Information Services and EBSCO Industries' overall success. "We are incredibly appreciative to Tim for the leadership he provided to the business and for the contributions he has made to EBSCO's success. After 40 years of contributions to the business and the library information services industry, Tim will be difficult to replace. However, he leaves the business well-positioned for growth. We look forward to conducting our search and selection process for his successor and continuing to execute on our future growth opportunities."

EBSCO Industries' goal is to have a successor in the role by July 1, 2024; they are working with the global Leadership Advisory Firm, Egon Zehnder, on a comprehensive process to identify the next CEO for EBSCO Information Services.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is a leading provider of online research content and search technologies serving academic, school and public libraries; healthcare and medical institutions; corporations; and government agencies around the world. From research, acquisition management, subscription services and discovery to clinical decision support and patient care, learning, and research and development, EBSCO provides institutions with access to content and resources to serve the information and workflow needs of their users and organizations. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jessica Holmes

Communications Director

[email protected]

978-414-0420

SOURCE EBSCO Information Services