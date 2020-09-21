Echelon Launches Amazon-Exclusive Connected Bike

"We were built on the idea of attainable fitness for everyone. The Prime Bike was developed in collaboration with Amazon, aiming to create an amazing, connected bike for less than $500 and it's proven to be a phenomenal match," said Lou Lentine, President and CEO of Echelon Fitness. "Amazon looking to us to partner on their first-ever connected fitness product is recognition of our commitment to deliver quality at a reasonable price-point as reflected in our explosive growth over the last year."

Echelon offers an Echelon United Membership 30-day free trial with the purchase of a Prime Bike, giving riders access to thousands of live and on-demand classes led by world-class trainers, as well as a number of scenic rides. Whether someone wants to bring an in-studio fitness experience into their home or immerse themselves in nature, there is a workout for any and every preference.

The Echelon EX-Prime Smart Connect Bike joins a family of Echelon Fitness products, including the Connect EX bike series, Echelon Row and Reflect Fitness Mirrors, as well as a commercial product portfolio. For more information and to purchase the Echelon EX-Prime Smart Connect Bike visit: https://echelonfit.com/.

ABOUT ECHELON FITNESS

Echelon Fitness has been revolutionizing at-home connected fitness since debuting its first Connect Bike in 2017. What began as a mission to make healthy living attainable and accessible to all evolved into a line of innovative fitness solutions—as well as a thriving community. Ranging from sophisticated indoor cycling bikes, to touch-screen fitness mirrors and more, every product boasts thoughtful design and state-of-the-art technology, enabling people to exercise how they want, when they want and with who they want. By leveraging The Echelon Fit App and Echelon United Membership, members gain access to a variety of live and on-demand classes led by down-to-earth fitness instructors. Members can also use the app to track their performance against Echelon's live leaderboard and overall progress, all while enjoying some healthy competition. For more information, visit: https://echelonfit.com/.

