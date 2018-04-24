Echelon Upgrades LON Commissioning Tool for Easy Integration of Legacy Control Systems and Emerging Internet-Based Technologies

"This release of IzoT CT embraces emerging room control and building automation IoT devices and extends the reach of the most popular LON commissioning tool to IP-based networks," said Rich Blomseth, Product Management Director. "The result is a standard installation tool for networks with IoT devices on LON and LAN networks, with support for more types of interoperable devices and installation tools than competing technologies."

LON/IP leverages the network infrastructure already deployed for IP networks in buildings, factories, transportation systems, and other industrial IoT environments. By supporting LON/IP, the IzoT CT upgrade is the only installation tool needed to embrace all the devices in a LON network and extend the reach of the network across a traditional IP-based LAN infrastructure, making it possible for a single tool to install and manage all the IIoT devices in a large building, campus, or factory with a fully integrated LON and LAN infrastructure.

Profiles are the building blocks for creating interoperable communities of devices. Each profile defines a standard network interface for a common IoT component such as a variable air volume controller, light-level sensor, security sensor, temperature sensor, traffic sensor, lighting controller, sunblind controller, or room controller. LonMark International has led the industry with standard LON profiles for more than 100 devices, and recently added more than 50 additional profiles for open building and control systems. The new profiles define communications between room controls and building automation control systems, and are now fully integrated into IzoT CT, providing an industry leading number of standard profiles for IoT network integrators. All the profiles are standardized by LonMark through the American national standard ANSI/CEA-709.6 and the European standard CEN EN 14908-6.

For more detail, go to https://www.echelon.com/products/commissioning-tool/izot.

About Echelon Corporation:

For 30 years Echelon (NASDAQ: ELON) has pioneered the development of open-standard networking platforms for connecting, monitoring and controlling devices in commercial and industrial applications. With more than 140 million connected devices installed worldwide, Echelon's solutions host a range of applications enabling customers to reduce energy and operational costs, improve safety and comfort, and create efficiencies through optimizing physical systems. Echelon is focusing today on two IoT (Internet of Things) market areas: creating smart cities and smart campuses through connected outdoor lighting systems, and enabling device makers to bring connected products to market faster via a range of IoT-optimized embedded systems. More information about Echelon can be found at www.echelon.com.

