Eclipse and Racami Announce Partnership to Combine Document Composition and Workflow

CAPE CORAL, Fla., April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two of the world's most innovative document automation leaders announced today a partnership that combines Eclipse's DocOrigin with Racami's Alchem-e™ to take document automation to a new level. While seamless to the corporations that utilize DocOrigin and Alchem-e™, the technology provides integration between Data Processing, Composition, Post Composition, Printing, Document Presentation and Document Delivery. Combining the Company's document specialties creates a turnkey advantage over older, slower and more expensive document solutions.

Omni-channel presentation and delivery - there are so many options to update your documents presentation and delivery methods and users want it their way. Deliver information when and where your customers and employees want it with us. Millennials want it on their phone, Baby Boomers want it on their PC or Tablet and the Silent Generation want it printed and mailed to them… some want it sent to a portal and a notice with a link sent to their cell phone! Email, Print, SMS, Fax, Archive,... Racami provides technology solutions and hosts and manages services that enhance the manufacturing management and distribution processes of multi-channel customer communications to clients in a broad array of industries that have resulted in: Accelerated customer acquisition, penetration and retention - Improved and enhanced customer experiences - Reducing risk by better addressing compliance and regulatory requirements - Lowering and controlling operational and IT costs.

"The Eclipse team co-created the most successful composition and document generation software in the world in the 1990s. In 2012 Eclipse launched DocOrigin, a next generation product and today there are more than 4,000 licenses installed worldwide, but were we missing an important component for managing complex commercial production shops? When the Eclipse team was introduced to Alchem-e™, we knew the combined solutions would meet the needs of the largest clients and the partnership was formed," said Steve Luke, CEO of Eclipse Corporation.

Hani Khalaf, President and CTO of Racami said, "The integration of DocOrigin for composition and the Alchem-e™ platform for secure output management allows for real-time dynamic content creation for each delivery channel. This partnership gives our customers a great step forward for meeting the individual preferences of their customers."

The two companies provide cutting edge products, services and scalable pricing to meet the needs of SMB and Fortune 500 markets.

Eclipse was founded by Steve Luke in 2005 and is considered a pioneer in the Document Automation industry. Luke said, "This is a fantastic collaboration with Racami, combining two industry proven technologies that complement each other by bringing together the primary components required for complex document design, workflow and multi-channel delivery. DocOrigin provides the consumption of the business data, the composition of any form or document and Alchem-e™ brings the complete process together providing robust workflow and job management that is second to none."

Eclipse's Business Communications Center powered by DocOrigin, provides dynamic interactive customer communications for Business to Business, Business to Customer, Corporate to Vendor and Corporate to Employee communications to a whole new level. Adding Alchem-e™ Business Management Platform brings visibility, accountability, command and control, providing fast and easy access to all processes 24/7/365. DocOrigin and Alchem-e™ software complement the entire process of interactive document delivery and high-volume batch generation used for statements, invoices and quotes in every major industry. Marketing teams and other non-IT departments can manage their own campaigns without scripting or program changes and Alchem-e™ automation and workflow will track and manage every process from start to finish giving the customer complete visibility.

OEMs, End Users and Commercial Print Service Providers benefit from using DocOrigin or Alchem-e™ independently or combined. Customers that already own DocOrigin or Alchem-e™ should contact Eclipse or Racami to learn more about how these products complement each other.

Eclipse Corporation is a leading provider of enterprise document design, presentation, generation, automation and customer communications management software. Eclipse's must-see enterprise software solutions are DocOrigin, Business Communications Center and Dynamic Business Documents.

Racami has for over 8 years, delivered innovative technologies and managed services that enhance the manufacturing and distribution of omni-channel customer communications for a broad array of service providers that span multiple vertical markets across North America, Europe and Asia.

