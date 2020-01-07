EcoGrid Delivers Smart LED Project with ROI of Only One Day

94% savings achieved on facility lighting energy spend – IESO verified

Over 2,128,951 kWh saved and 240 KW lowered from peak demand – IESO verified

42% average increase in overall plant illuminance for production floor staff

TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - EcoGrid Technologies, partnering with RPM Commercial Energy Solutions, recently executed a Smart LED conversion project for AstenJohnson's 350,000 sq. ft. Teron Road manufacturing facility in Kanata, ON. This innovative project consisted of a full facility energy audit, a custom engineered lighting system redesign, and IESO engineering department validated savings projections. What makes this implementation truly remarkable was that the project paid for itself after just one day.

They key to this impressive achievement centers around the EcoGrid Technologies' advanced wireless controls. This retrofit provided AstenJohnson with a modern LED lighting solution that immediately lowered their monthly utility bills, and future proofed the entire facility with an IoT infrastructure. The combination of energy saving LEDs and smart controls allowed AstenJohnson to qualify for the maximum incentive levels provided by their local utility, making the financials of this project net cash positive from day one.

"We've done projects with a quick ROI before, in the range of 5 or 6 months," said George Filtsos, President of EcoGrid Technologies. "By adding the energy savings to the IESO incentive and tacking on the CCA Accelerated Investment Incentive tax rebate, AstenJohnson jumped into the black on this CAPEX project the day after the project was completed. The IESO verification team even commented that they have never seen over 90% savings on a lighting efficiency project prior to this one."

AstenJohnson realized over 240 kW in peak demand savings which significantly lowered their global adjustment charges, and reduced consumption by over 2,128,951 kWh. In addition to the energy savings and lowered bills, the EcoGrid solution improved overall working conditions with bright, comfortable lighting in the facility - a 42% increase in overall illuminance.

"As production manager for this facility for 10 years, I have been part of countless capital projects, and this smart LED project had the best overall outcome by far," says AstenJohnson's production manager Jeff Gilmour. "The execution went flawlessly, and thanks to the advanced controls that autonomously optimize our facility lighting, we are now enjoying impressive savings."

In the proposal stage, EcoGrid Technologies was able to clearly outline the financial case and overall value of their offering to the satisfaction of AstenJohnson. They were also there every step of the way in pre-qualifying for the IESO incentive programs.

"We've been at the forefront of smart lighting controls and software before IoT was a buzzword", says Filtsos. "It was our controls that helped AstenJohnson get the maximum utility incentive at 50% of project costs."

"As a 24/7 operation, we didn't have the luxury of having a plant shutdown," adds Gilmour. "EcoGrid executed the project without being intrusive to our operation, which was vital to our bottom line. I am happy to recommend the services of EcoGrid as I consider them experts in the industrial space".

About EcoGrid Technologies

EcoGrid Technologies serve industrial and large commercial end-user clients across North America with cutting-edge energy saving solutions using Smart LEDs combined with advanced, fixture-embedded wireless controls. EcoGrid Technologies provides complete turn-key efficiency solutions for digitizing facilities, future proofing investments, reducing carbon footprint, and improving employee satisfaction and productivity. https://www.ecogridtech.com/

About RPM Commercial Energy Solutions

RPM CES is a full-service provider for power factor correction, LED/controls, generation, building automation, HVAC solutions, bill auditing, and rate protection. RPM CES specializes in offering cash positive turn-key energy efficiency projects which can be financed using savings generated with no capital outlay required.

About AstenJohnson

AstenJohnson is a global manufacturer for the paper industry, supplying paper machine clothing and advanced filtration fabrics to papermakers around the world. As a supplier to the paper industry since 1790, AstenJohnson and its family of companies leverage longstanding knowledge of manufacturing processes to offer all its customers deep expertise and innovation. The company employs approximately 2,000 people. Its corporate headquarters is in Charleston, South Carolina, USA.

