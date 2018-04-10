EcoHealth Alliance To Honor SC Johnson At Annual Spring Benefit In New York City

"Mosquito-borne diseases can have a devastating effect on individuals and communities, and we remain committed to helping protect the most vulnerable," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "We are honored to be recognized by EcoHealth Alliance for our decades of expertise in insect science and continuing efforts to provide education on mosquito protection to families around the world."

For decades, SC Johnson has been committed to helping protect against mosquito-borne diseases. In 2016, in response to the global outbreak of Zika and dengue fever, the company made a commitment to donate $15 million in pest control products and financial support to help at-risk families combat mosquitoes that may carry the Zika virus. SC Johnson delivered on that promise in 2017 and continues to educate families globally on how to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

SC Johnson is dedicated to protecting earth's most critical resources for future generations and has been actively involved in battling deforestation. As a member of the Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), SC Johnson shares its commitment to net zero deforestation by 2020 through the sustainable sourcing of pulp, paper, packaging, and palm oil. This is of special importance to EcoHealth Alliance, as our research has demonstrated the connection between deforestation and emerging disease spread.

"We are thrilled to commend SC Johnson at this year's benefit," said EcoHealth Alliance President Dr. Peter Daszak. "SC Johnson's commitment to their customers and the environment is paramount and we are delighted to shine a light on their positive corporate responsibility."

More than 60 percent of infectious diseases infecting humans originate in animals. Increased interaction between humans and wildlife due to deforestation, urbanization, and other types of land-use change are creating more opportunities for new viruses to spread into human populations than ever before. Preventing those spillover events is at the core of EcoHealth Alliance's work, and maintaining healthy ecosystems plays a key role in preventing disease spread.

