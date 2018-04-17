Economic Impact Of U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Industry Measured In New Report

WASHINGTON, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LNG Allies today released an updated report that summarizes the potential for significant economic benefits and job growth from the U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) industry. The report, conducted by ICF Inc., used the most current U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data based on three cases in their 2018 Annual Energy Outlook (AEO) released in February 2018. The three cases include the Reference Case, the High Oil & Gas Case, and the High Oil Price Case.
Key findings from the new ICF study include the direct, indirect, and induced value added from 2013 to 2050 for the 3 AEO cases:
- The cumulative economic impact from LNG plants will range from $716 billion to $1.267 trillion
- LNG plants would support 2 million to 3.9 million job-years
- Considering the whole value chain (LNG and natural gas supply) the cumulative economic benefits from U.S. LNG exports would range from $1.664 trillion to $3.255 trillion and 7.346 to 15.459 million job-years.
"U.S. LNG exports are driving the transformation of the international gas trade to an increasingly well-connected global market," said LNG Allies President & CEO Fred H. Hutchison. He added, "This updated report shows LNG exports also provide important economic benefits to the United States, by stimulating job creation, increased economic activity, and tax revenues."
The updated report titled Calculating the Economic Benefits of U.S. LNG Exports is available on the LNG Allies website: www.lngallies.com/jobs.pdf
About LNG Allies
LNG Allies is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization working to expedite and maximize LNG exports to create U.S. jobs and economic growth, enhance the energy security of America's allies, and improve human and environmental conditions worldwide. For more information about U.S. LNG exports, visit www.lngallies.com
Contact:
Kristi Nelson
214-402-8137
KWN@LNGAllies.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/economic-impact-of-us-liquefied-natural-gas-lng-industry-measured-in-new-report-300630798.html
SOURCE LNG Allies
Share this article