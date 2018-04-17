Economic Impact Of U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Industry Measured In New Report

Key findings from the new ICF study include the direct, indirect, and induced value added from 2013 to 2050 for the 3 AEO cases:

The cumulative economic impact from LNG plants will range from $716 billion to $1.267 trillion

to LNG plants would support 2 million to 3.9 million job-years

Considering the whole value chain (LNG and natural gas supply) the cumulative economic benefits from U.S. LNG exports would range from $1.664 trillion to $3.255 trillion and 7.346 to 15.459 million job-years.

"U.S. LNG exports are driving the transformation of the international gas trade to an increasingly well-connected global market," said LNG Allies President & CEO Fred H. Hutchison. He added, "This updated report shows LNG exports also provide important economic benefits to the United States, by stimulating job creation, increased economic activity, and tax revenues."

The updated report titled Calculating the Economic Benefits of U.S. LNG Exports is available on the LNG Allies website: www.lngallies.com/jobs.pdf

