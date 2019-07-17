ECS Ethiopia Launches an Advanced CISO Certification Program in Addis Ababa for Senior Information Security Managers

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ECS Ethiopia invites senior information security executives to sign up for a unique and extremely comprehensive CISO Certification Program. The program, which will take place in Addis Ababa, will expose leading executives to a wide range of technological, business and management aspects that are crucial in current and future cyber environments. The program will also focus on the latest information security and risk management trends.

The challenges facing information security executives are becoming more and more complex. As a result, their focus must shift from handling technical issues to understanding business objectives and processes. The majority of current training programs are mostly narrow in scope; a strong need exists for more comprehensive training programs that can equip today's professionals with knowledge that blends advanced tech proficiency with innovative management practices. This is where the CISO Certification Program comes in.

The program was originally founded by CyTech, an international cyber consulting company operating in America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Additional founders include the Magid Institute for Continuing Education and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem's School of Business Administration. The program is divided into three separate, interdependent one-week bootcamps. The first bootcamp will take place between September 19-25, 2019. The second bootcamp will take place between December 16-20, 2019. The third and final bootcamp will take place between April 20-24, 2020.

Each bootcamp will prepare participants for a separate international certification – CISSP provided by ISC2, CISC and CRISC provided by ISACA – and will also include additional CISO program content. The program utilizes an internally-developed testing system with thousands of relevant practice questions. All participants will be granted access to unlimited exam simulation exercises throughout the boot camp – and 12 months afterwards. In addition to their preparation, participants will receive a prestigious certificate from the program's founding partners.

ECS Ethiopia is introducing the CISO Certification Program in continuation to a successful CISSP bootcamp delivered in May 2019 in Addis Ababa, which catered to senior cyber managers from Ethiopia and other countries.

"Our CISO training program is not like any other security training", says CyTech CEO and head program instructor Chen Heffer. "Our candidates work hard, and are challenged by the best cyber security professionals in the world. For them to graduate is to know that they are have been qualified by the best of the best, and that they can handle almost everything in cyber security."

ECS Ethiopia

ECS Ethiopia blends innovative technologies with top-notch training, consulting and product providers. Over the past decade, ECS Ethiopia has successfully promoted advanced technologies, multinational collaborations and a wide range of projects in Ethiopia.

For more information: www.ecs-et.com , info@ecs-et.com

