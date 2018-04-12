EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software

EDAX will use the Mize Connected Customer Experience platform and Smart Blox for Registration, Support, Service, Service Plans, Inspection, and Knowledge to streamline field service management. EDAX will deploy the solution globally to the service technicians from the company as well as distributor channel partners.

"We wanted to improve the service experience we deliver to the customers," said Mark Grey, Division Vice President for EDAX. "Our new service management solution will help us to orchestrate better field service and integrate with our ERP and CRM systems. Our goal is to make the field service technicians more productive and enable them to deliver better customer service."

"Our existing system was developed long time ago and cumbersome to use. We were getting requests from customers via phone or email," said Joachim Raber, Director of Global Service for EDAX. "Customer Portal, Product Registration, Warranty, Service Plans, Inspection, Service Quoting, Field service, and offline access are some of the key capabilities we needed in the system. The Mize Customer Portal will provide a simple and easy-to-use interface for customers to access self-service knowledge, support, service, and all product information."

"We are excited to be the service management software partner for EDAX to optimize the service experience," said Ashok Kartham, CEO of Mize. "Our connected customer experience and integrated service management solution enables manufacturers such as EDAX to optimize service experience and grow service revenues from the existing customer base."

"Our solution enables EDAX with configurable products to improve service efficiencies while delivering a better customer experience," said Andrew Thomas, Product Manager for Field Service Management with Mize. "Our Cloud solution simple to use, configure, and integrate enabling companies to streamline all their service operations cost-effectively."

Mize is a sponsor of Field Service USA 2018 conference, and Joachim Raber and Andrew Thomas will be presenting on "Orchestrating Field Service to Optimize Customer Experience" during the technology toolbox talks on April 19th, 2018.

About EDAX Inc.

EDAX is the acknowledged leader in Energy Dispersive Microanalysis, Electron Backscatter Diffraction and X-ray Fluorescence instrumentation. EDAX designs, manufactures, installs and services high-quality products and systems for leading companies in the semiconductor, metals, geological, pharmaceutical, biomaterials, and ceramics markets.

Since 1962, EDAX has used its knowledge and experience to develop ultra-sensitive silicon radiation sensors, digital electronics and specialized application software that facilitate solutions to research, development and industrial requirements.

EDAX is a business unit of the Materials Analysis Division of AMETEK, Inc., which is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of $4.0 billion. For further information about EDAX Inc., visit www.edax.com

About Mize

Mize enables companies to optimize key, post-sale, customer interaction events, such as product registration, warranty, service plans, parts, support, service, and maintenance, to increase customer satisfaction and retention. Mize's connected customer experience platform and Smart Blox elevate customer experience and engagement with customers, build knowledge about customers and products, and increase revenue from the existing customer install base. Mize harnesses the web, mobile, cloud, IoT, and analytics technologies to maximize customer lifetime value. Please visit www.m-ize.com for more information.

