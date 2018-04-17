EDENS Reveals Washington D.C. Headquarters in Office-Retail Hybrid Design

Politics & Prose: a beloved institution and independent bookstore which has established itself as a D.C. cultural hub. The Village Café: a newly launched café and coffee lounge which will create economic opportunity for local emerging businesses.

EDENS chose these partners as a model for the emerging inspiring the established, and the established mentoring the emerging. Together they are a partnership in storytelling, community building and entrepreneurial willfulness.

"We knew we needed to rethink work and leisure to promote more meaningful conversations. Lines are blurred in the way we live today; therefore our space should reflect that. This place feeds our entrepreneurial spirit to learn and gather insights while engaging with the shopper in a human way. Retail is constantly being disrupted and this creates opportunity," said Jodie W. McLean, CEO of EDENS. McLean's remarks speak to the 1200+ jobs created and more than 50 new businesses launched within the Union Market District since 2012, 15 of which are minority-owned and 18 women-owned.

The ground floor is open to the public and designed to be a social space for work and leisure. The Politics and Prose bookstore and The Village Café will also double also as a workshop, board room and learning lab for EDENS to research consumer behavior, implement pilot retail projects and engage with the community. A 2nd floor rooftop terrace, garden and dining space overlooks the U.S. Capitol, and will be an extended outdoor space to welcome community and retail partners.

EDENS' employees will join a creative workforce, which is influencing and driving the Washington, D.C. economy. Those businesses include local, national and international brands Huge, Venga, Advoc8, New Columbia Solar, Creative Theory, D.C. United, Sensis, Good Fight Media, TaKorean, Reading Partners, Rana Labs, Hydroviv and Dolcezza. The location is six minutes from the U.S. Capitol and within walking distance to NoMa–Gallaudet U station metro station, as well as numerous retail, food and residential amenities.

