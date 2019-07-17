EdgeFive Group® Announces Opening of Second Location in the Heart of Downtown Salt Lake City, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EdgeFive Group® announced the opening of its second location in downtown Salt Lake City. EdgeFive Group's new sales and marketing office resides in the recently remodeled historic Orpheum Theatre on State Street. The building is home to CommonGrounds—a premiere, up-scale shared office space provider. The historic building recently underwent a complete, multi-million-dollar transformation.

The Orpheum Theatre was originally built in 1905 and was converted into an office building in 2003, with the original façade kept intact. The historic building's original iconic 12-foot Venus statue and the grand lobby entrance welcomed theater guests for nearly a century.

"I am personally incredibly proud to share that our business has seen such monumental growth in eight short months that we are able to open a sales and marketing office to solely focus on the needs of our clients," said Jesse Carrillo, Partner at EdgeFive Group. "We very purposely chose a shared working environment as it is a great way to reduce our carbon footprint as a company while remaining close with our community in Salt Lake City. We have been welcomed with open arms by the local community as well as the markets we serve outside of Utah. We are truly grateful to be able to do what we love while delivering the highest quality of service and products to our EdgeFive family."

EdgeFive Group opened its doors in late 2018 in the West Valley area which will remain open and serve as a warehouse facility for all event production gear as well as Corporate Staging Resources' (CSR) headquarters.

EdgeFive Group will be hosting a series of meet and greet events in the brand-new location at 132 S. State Street, Salt Lake City, Utah. If you would like to be added to the exclusive invite list, please send an email to marketing@edgefivegroup.com

As the industry-leader in turnkey event production, EdgeFive's mission is to deliver the highest quality products, services and experiences to our clients. Being part of the EdgeFive family ensures you never have to question what you are paying for; you get exclusive access to our approved vendor network and you never overpay. www.edgefivegroup.com

