EdgeWave Is Recognized in Three Categories by the 2018 InfoSec Awards

"Cybercrime, Hactivism, Cyberespionage, Ransomware and Malware exploits are all on the rise, EdgeWave has been recognized as the leader in Anti-Phishing, Messaging Security, and Content Management and Filtering from our magazine. They won after we reviewed nearly 3,000 infosec companies, globally, because they are an innovator on a mission to help stop breaches and get one step ahead of the next threat, proactively," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine.

"The last few months have shown that hackers are not slowing down, with major breaches at Panera Bread, MyFitnessPal, and the City of Atlanta," Choo Kim-Isgitt, Chief Product Officer at EdgeWave said. "Companies need more tools that give them better insight into their weaknesses. Our team is excited about these awards and will continue to develop market-leading solutions."

EdgeWave received recognition as the Leader in Anti-Phishing for their ThreatTest product, an anti-phishing solution that automates email threat resolution in the user's inbox. It allows employees to flag suspicious emails and automatically route those emails through machine learning and expert human analysis in just minutes, eliminating any action needed from IT.

EdgeWave has also been named a Hot Company in Messaging Security for their ePrism product, an email security solution that provides a multi-layered approach to identify and stop spam, phishing, and advanced persistent threats.

Lastly, EdgeWave has been recognized as a Hot Company in Content Management and Filtering for their iPrism product, a secure web gateway solution that provides fine-grained content filtering combined with threat detection and mitigation methods to assure powerful protection from Advanced Persistent Threats, including botnets, malware, viruses and others. iPrism Cloud can also be deployed as a cloud solution.

EdgeWave received these awards at RSA 2018 this week. The EdgeWave team is available for meetings at RSA, or you can contact them to request a demo.

About EdgeWave, Inc.

With millions of end users protected worldwide, EdgeWave is a leader in the cyber security industry. We give confidence to growing organizations with the most accurate messaging and web security to protect people and data. Our mission is to better secure every organization with the most innovative, effective and cost-efficient solutions that thwart threats in today's fast-changing security and risk environment.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 1.2 Million annual readers and growing, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA conferences and our paid subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

