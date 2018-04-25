EDTS Cyber Selected as TaxSlayer Partner to Enhance Security with Best in Class Customer Data Protection

The agreement brings together two leaders of the growing cyber community in Augusta, Georgia, which also includes Fort Gordon, home of the U.S. Cyber Center of Excellence, an NSA installation; Army Cyber Command Home; and the Augusta University Cyber Institute.

"Augusta is becoming known as the Silicon Valley of the Southeast. TaxSlayer and EDTS Cyber's roots have been in this community since inception. This partnership will help expand technology and cyber opportunities here and help protect clients across the U.S. By creating jobs, assisting with workforce development and building industry alliances, we are at the start of many great things to come," said Charles Johnson, founder and CEO of EDTS Cyber.

"We are excited to be part of the technology surge both in Augusta and across the Southeast. We believe two industry leaders headquartered only blocks from each other working together for the benefit of our customers and our industries will put us at a unique advantage over the competition," said Brian Rhodes, President and CEO of TaxSlayer.

Delano Collins, CIO of EDTS Cyber added, "There are a lot of companies that say they offer Cyber or IT security, often taking advantage of the lack of understanding in the marketplace. With today's more sophisticated attacks, it takes a comprehensive offering to protect business data. TaxSlayer is a leader in their field and we are excited that, after their thorough vetting process, they recognize that EDTS Cyber has not only leading technology, but some of the most qualified and talented cyber professionals. We are very excited to explore other opportunities to expand our partnership to benefit both organizations and our community."

About EDTS Cyber

EDTS Cyber is a privately held Managed Security Services Provider based in Augusta, Georgia. The company offers real-time IT security monitoring, threat hunting and correlation, incident response, and security forensics services to US- based companies and state, local, and municipal governments. Using the best available commercial, open-source, and developed tools - their highly trained, certified and experienced analysts and threat hunters help to protect organizations across the country.

The company was ranked in the top 100 Managed Security providers in America in 2017 & 2018. Its parent company, EDTS, LLC has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies for the last eight consecutive years.

About TaxSlayer

TaxSlayer makes life simpler and less stressful for millions of Americans with exceptional, easy-to-use technology. Trusted for over 50 years, TaxSlayer saves business owners, tax professionals and individual consumers time and money with high-quality, high-value financial products. In addition to offering the top-rated tax preparation software, support, and tools, TaxSlayer's products are radically transforming the legal, bookkeeping, and HR/payroll arenas, helping small business owners better serve their customers.

The company successfully completed more than 10 million state and federal e-filed tax returns in 2017, representing a 200% increase over the past three years. TaxSlayer's software was ranked #1 for five straight years in numerous categories, including overall satisfaction by the National Association of Tax Professionals (NATP).

