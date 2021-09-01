Education Consulting Market to Grow Over $ 287 Million amid Pandemic | Forecasting Strategies for New Normal | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Sep 01, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Education Consulting Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the education consulting market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 287.08 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The rising demand for customized learning is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the increasing popularity of open educational resources will challenge market growth.
The education consulting market report is segmented by type (K-12 and higher education) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for education consulting in North America.
Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- ClearView Consulting Co. - The company offers K-12 education consulting services.
- Edmentum Inc. - The company offers education consulting services such as interim administrative staffing, governance training, and others.
- Education Consulting Services LLC
- Education Elements Inc.
- Generation Ready Inc.
