Education Market in UAE will Accelerate at 5% CAGR During 2020-2024 | K-12 Schools Segment to Offer Maximum Opportunities | Technavio
Mar 10, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The education market in UAE is set to grow by 378 thousand units, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Taaleem, United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University are some of the major market participants. Increasing student enrollments will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Education Market in UAE 2020-2024: Segmentation
Education Market in UAE is segmented as below:
- Ownership
- Private Education
- Public Education
- End-user
- K-12 Schools
- Higher Education
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research,
Education Market in UAE 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the education market in UAE provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Taaleem, United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Education Market in UAE size
- Education Market in UAE trends
- Education Market in UAE industry analysis
Market trends such as increasing focus toward privatization in the education sector is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as increased education costs may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the education market in UAE are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Education Market in UAE 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist education market growth in UAE during the next five years
- Estimation of the education market in UAE size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the education market in UAE
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of education market vendors in UAE
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- K-12 schools - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Ownership
- Market segments
- Comparison by Ownership
- Private education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Public education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Ownership
Customer landscape
- Overview
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Volume driver - Supply led growth
- Volume driver - External factors
- Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver - Inflation
- Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ASPAM Indian International School
- Blackboard Inc.
- Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills
- GEMS Education
- Higher Colleges of Technology
- JSS Private School
- Liwa International School
- Taaleem
- United Arab Emirates University
- Zayed University
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
