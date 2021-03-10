Education Market in UAE will Accelerate at 5% CAGR During 2020-2024 | K-12 Schools Segment to Offer Maximum Opportunities | Technavio

Education Market in UAE 2020-2024: Segmentation

Education Market in UAE is segmented as below:

Ownership

Private Education



Public Education

End-user

K-12 Schools



Higher Education

Education Market in UAE 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the education market in UAE provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Education, Higher Colleges of Technology, JSS Private School, Liwa International School, Taaleem, United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University.

The report also covers the following areas:

Education Market in UAE size

Education Market in UAE trends

Education Market in UAE industry analysis

Market trends such as increasing focus toward privatization in the education sector is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as increased education costs may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the education market in UAE are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Education Market in UAE 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist education market growth in UAE during the next five years

Estimation of the education market in UAE size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the education market in UAE

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of education market vendors in UAE

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

K-12 schools - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Higher education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Ownership

Market segments

Comparison by Ownership

Private education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Public education - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Ownership

Customer landscape

Overview

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ASPAM Indian International School

Blackboard Inc.

Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills

GEMS Education

Higher Colleges of Technology

JSS Private School

Liwa International School

Taaleem

United Arab Emirates University

University Zayed University

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

