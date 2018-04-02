Educational Supplier Really Good Stuff Acquires Steve Spangler Science

Dipak Golechha, Excelligence Learning Corp. CEO, said, "Steve Spangler is the creative force behind innovative STEM products that engage young learners by injecting fun into the educational experience – FIZZ, BANG, WOW. Spangler is an Emmy award-winning television personality and YouTube celebrity who first taught millions how to turn a roll of Mentos and a bottle of soda into an erupting soda geyser. We're delighted to welcome Steve and Renee to the Excelligence family and are confident that Steve's demonstrated passion and drive to make science fun will continue to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers."

Steve Spangler added, "Renee and I are excited about the opportunity to partner with Really Good Stuff, combining our innovative portfolio of STEM products and powerful media presence with Really Good Stuff's deep penetration in elementary schools to drive the awareness and growth of Steve Spangler Science." This partnership will give Spangler an even greater opportunity to create large-scale science experiences and continue his work as a leading STEM influencer online and on television.

Tim Kochuba, Really Good Stuff President, noted, "We're thrilled to partner with one of the top thought leaders in STEM education, enabling Really Good Stuff to catapult over the competition in one of the fastest growing educational categories with a leading brand that is positioned at the intersection of STEM education and play."

About Really Good Stuff®

Founded in 1992, Really Good Stuff, LLC (www.reallygoodstuff.com) works side-by-side with educators to create high quality and affordable products that provide teachers, primarily in grades K-8, with innovative solutions designed to make a difference in students' lives. Today, through its catalogs and website, the company offers more than 7,500 items, including classroom organization solutions such as bins, baskets & bookcases to fun educational activities in the language arts, numeracy and STEM, introducing over 500 new products annually.

About Steve Spangler Science

Founded in 1994 by Steve and Renee Spangler, Steve Spangler Science (www.SteveSpanglerScience.com) and Spangler Science Club, a hands-on STEM kit-of-the-month club, provide direct-to-consumer STEM-related educational content and products designed to help teachers and parents create innovative learning experiences to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Steve Spangler Science is home to one of the most robust collections of science experiments and STEM project ideas online today that integrate multiple disciplines in the learning experience. Steve Spangler utilizes his innovative products to provide outstanding professional development for teachers through multiple channels, including on-site hands-on science workshops, summer STEM institutes, large-scale events and an online training portal.

About Excelligence Learning Corporation

Excelligence Learning Corporation (www.excelligence.com) is a leading developer, manufacturer, distributor, and multi-channel retailer of over 20,000 innovative, high-quality and grade-appropriate educational products and teaching solutions, which are sold primarily to early childhood learning centers, elementary schools, PTAs, and consumers. The company has three core divisions: Supplies (Discount School Supply and Really Good Stuff), Equipment (Angeles®, Children's Factory®, and Learning Carpets), and Services (Educational Products, Inc., ChildCare Education Institute and Frog Street Press). With over 30 years of experience serving children, educators and parents, Excelligence's diversified portfolio of leading brands delivers quality, innovation, service and value on a global scale. Leading proprietary brands include: Colorations®, BioColor®, Excellerations®, MyPerfectClassroom® and Environments®.

See more at: www.discountschoolsupply.com, www.reallygoodstuff.com, www.childrensfactory.com, www.angelesstore.com, www.learningcarpets.com, www.educationalproducts.com, www.frogstreet.com.

