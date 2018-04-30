Edward Jones and the Alzheimer's Association set GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title

Edward Jones

12:42 ET

ST. LOUIS, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services firm Edward Jones and the Alzheimer's Association joined forces to set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the largest human image of a brain.  

The feat was accomplished on Saturday, April 28, when 1,202 people gathered in centerfield at Busch Stadium (Home of the St. Louis Cardinals) to form a multi-colored brain image. The different colors represented the different lobes in the brain.

Edward Jones has been a strategic partner for the Alzheimer's Association's since 2016, and serves as the first national presenting sponsor for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's®. Edward Jones surpassed its 2017 fundraising goal for the Association, raising more than $2.3 million through its 2,752 teams across the country. The firm's total contributions in support of the strategic alliance last year topped $4.8 million. 

 

