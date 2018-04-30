Edward Jones and the Alzheimer's Association set GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title

ST. LOUIS, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services firm Edward Jones and the Alzheimer's Association joined forces to set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the largest human image of a brain.

The feat was accomplished on Saturday, April 28, when 1,202 people gathered in centerfield at Busch Stadium (Home of the St. Louis Cardinals) to form a multi-colored brain image. The different colors represented the different lobes in the brain.