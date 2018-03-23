Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid

The '608 patent was asserted against Edwards in a case filed by Boston Scientific in Delaware in 2016. Subsequently, Edwards asserted three of its own foundational transcatheter heart valve patents against Boston Scientific. The Edwards patent claims are unaffected by the USPTO's ruling and will continue to trial, which is expected later in 2018.



About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences, based in Irvine, Calif., is the global leader in patient-focused medical innovations for structural heart disease, as well as critical care and surgical monitoring. Driven by a passion to help patients, the company collaborates with the world's leading clinicians and researchers to address unmet healthcare needs, working to improve patient outcomes and enhance lives. For more information, visit www.edwards.com and follow us on Twitter @EdwardsLifesci.

