EEI Names Think Power Solutions as 2018 Diverse Business Award Winner

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) today announced the winners of its 2018 Business Diversity Awards. Presented annually, the awards recognize companies for their outstanding efforts in advancing purchasing opportunities for diverse suppliers, including minority, women, veteran, and LGBTQ-owned businesses within the electric power industry.



Think Power Solutions' Hari Vasudevan receiving the award from EEI Chairman Pat Vincent-Collawn Think Power Solutions' Brian Flage receiving the Oncor Rising Star Supplier award from Oncor COO Jim Greer and Vice President Ellen Buck

Think Power Solutions is the recipient of EEI's Diverse Business Award, which is given to a company that displays support of business diversity through development initiatives. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Think Power Solutions is a technology-driven field services and consulting company that provides practical solutions to challenging issues in the electric power industry and has displayed great leadership in supplier diversity. The company works to ensure the safety and reliability of Oncor's transmission projects and prompts innovative uses of services and technology to assist in Oncor's construction management, project management, storm response and emergency preparedness.



"EEI applauds Think Power Solutions for its tremendous leadership supporting diversity through its project execution and business development programs," said EEI President Tom Kuhn. "Think Power Solutions is very deserving of this award, and we congratulate them on their success."



"Think Power Solutions is honored to be a recipient of EEI's Diverse Business Award for our work with Oncor," said Hari Vasudevan, founder of Think Power Solutions. "Our industry-leading technology-driven field services and consulting services addresses key construction management and project management challenges in the electric power industry. We help electric companies collect, process, and interpret data, as well as provide actionable intelligence to drive process improvement. We will do our very best to continue to serve Oncor and all other electric companies to the high standards that they have come to expect from Think Power Solutions." Read more

Think Power Solutions is a technology-driven field services & consulting company who provides practical solutions to challenging issues in the Electric Utility Industry. Their core areas of expertise are in transmission line, substation, and distribution construction inspection and management; asset and vegetation management; project controls and management; material and source inspections; drone inspections; and software services.

EEI is the association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies. Our members provide electricity for about 220 million Americans, and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. As a whole, the electric power industry supports more than 7 million jobs in communities across the United States. In addition to our U.S. members, EEI has more than 60 international electric companies, with operations in more than 90 countries, as International Members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as Associate Members.

