eHempConnect.com launches online CBD purchasing platform

Charles Kittle, President of FrontLine Consulting LLC – A Cannabis Consulting Firm, Co-Founder of C4 Laboratories, and a user of the site recently said, "eHempConnect is exactly what is needed in this space to bring validity to the large transactions that are taking place". There is a very strong stigma in the industry that a lot of the CBD deals are false. Buyers often don't trust the supplier has product, and the supplier doesn't trust the buyer has the funds. The goal is to remove these barriers for both the customer and the supplier, ultimately creating a safe online environment for this growing industry."

The focus of the site is for processors with CBD isolate and/or full spectrum oil extraction to be able to provide their product availability, quantity, and for buyers to be able to submit their specific needs online. In addition, hemp farmers producing biomass will be able to connect with processors looking to purchase. Brokers and wholesalers will also be able to submit client requests as needed.

In addition to the launch, eHempConnect.com has also introduced a featured deals section. Featured deals can vary, and change based on demand and availability. For example, the current featured deals include:

Patented Full Spectrum Isolate

Financing options for those who may need capital to finalize biomass and isolate deals.

eHempConnect.com also welcomes paid advertisers to be featured. A current example for this is from a credible Hemp/Marijuana 3rd Party Testing Lab.

About eHempConnect.com

eHempConnect.com is a software company with a focus on making the sales process for hemp related buyers transact smoother. eHempConnect is dedicated to delivering a transparent sales transaction experience in the hemp industry. Founded in 2018, the company operates out of Cleveland, Ohio with labs across the country. For more information, go to https://ehempconnect.com/how-it-works/ or https://www.instagram.com/ehempconnect.

