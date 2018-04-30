eHi will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to eHi Car Services Limited, Attn: Investor Relations Department, Unit 12/F, Building No. 5, Guosheng Center, 388 Daduhe Road, Shanghai, People's Republic of China, 200062.

About eHi Car Services Limited

eHi Car Services Limited (NYSE: EHIC) is a leading car rental and car services provider in China. The Company's mission is to provide comprehensive mobility solutions as an alternative to car ownership by best utilizing existing resources and sharing economy to create optimal value. eHi distinguishes itself in China's fast-growing car rental and car services market through its complementary business model, customer-centric corporate culture, broad geographic coverage, efficient fleet management, leading brand name, and commitment to technological innovation. eHi is the exclusive strategic partner in China of Enterprise, the largest car rental company in the world, and is the designated and preferred business partner of Ctrip, a leader in the online travel agency industry in China. For more information regarding eHi, please visit http://en.1hai.cn.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

eHi Car Services Limited

Tel: +86 (21) 6468-7000 ext. 8830

E-Mail: ir@ehic.com.cn

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Ms. Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-Mail: ehi@thepiacentegroup.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ehi-car-services-filed-2017-annual-report-on-form-20-f-300638989.html

SOURCE eHi Car Services Limited