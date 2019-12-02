LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Abdoulaye Faye, an EIB Staff Representative, elected in February 2019 by 49.4% of Staff from the 28 EU Member States, is appointed as a member of the Joint Committee on Equal Opportunities (COPEC).

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the lending arm of the European Union (EU). The EIB is the world's largest multilateral lender and a climate action Bank.

EIB AFRICAN STAFF REPRESENTATIVE APPOINTED IN DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION COMMITTEE

Abdoulaye Faye, a French National originated from Africa, Senegal, is the first African elected in the College of Staff Representatives.

Abdoulaye is a Certified Compliance Specialist and a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (ACAMS ®).

The College is a 13 members committee elected for three years terms and aiming at defending the rights of the EIB staff. Subsequently, the Bank appointed him in the Diversity & Inclusion Committee (COPEC) and various Bank's joint-committees.

