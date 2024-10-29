EILEAN THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES UPCOMING PRESENTATION OF A FIRST-IN-CLASS MALT1 DEGRADER AT ASH ANNUAL MEETING

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eilean Therapeutics LLC, a biopharmaceutical company targeting escape mutations in hematologic and solid malignancies, today announced that an abstract related to the company's first-in-class oral MALT1 degrader has been accepted for a poster presentation at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which will be held from December 7-10, 2024 in San Diego. The following abstract will be presented:

Development of ZE66-0205, a Novel MALT1 Degrader for Treatment of B-Cell Malignancies

Session Name: 605. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance: Lymphoid Neoplasms: Poster II

Session Date: Sunday, December 8, 2024

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

About Eilean Therapeutics

Eilean Therapeutics LLC is a biopharmaceutical company co-founded by Orbimed, Torrey Pines Investment and Dr John C. Byrd, focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class and first-in-class small molecule inhibitors that target escape mutations in hematologic and solid cancers. The company is utilizing a proprietary hybrid AI platform (Expert Systems Inc.), leveraging its key partners proprietary data, chem-bio platforms, knowledge and expertise to choose highly valuable molecular mechanisms of pathology; to precisely design and accelerate the execution of discovery and development of best-in-class and first-in-class therapies. Eilean Therapeutics' goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing novel breakthrough medicines to maximize the clinical benefit when treating hematologic and solid malignancies. For more information visit www.eileanther.com

Media Contact:

Amy Burd

CSO

[email protected]

SOURCE Eilean Therapeutics