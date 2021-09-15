EJT Holdings and OrderSolutions Announce Starbucks Deal

OrderSolutions is the nation's #1 restaurant call center that specializes in centralizing and streamlining phone orders for some of the world's most iconic restaurant brands. Restaurant call centers allow brands to handle drastic swings in their order volume and eliminate abandoned/missed orders. It has been the perfect solution for brands to adapt to the off-premise focus and manage the staffing shortage. OrderSolutions provides a large number of off-premise order takers to assist with call-in orders while the in-store staff can focus on serving guests on site. Restaurant call centers such as OrderSolutions have a particular focus on not only handling all of these additional off-premise orders, but increasing the size of the orders by expertly up-selling and suggesting additional menu items to customers.

Nick Tubis, Co-Founder of OrderSolutions, commented, "We have recently conducted a national survey of restaurant executives, and results show that many restaurants are missing up to 50% of their phone orders due to staffing challenges. The average check size of the typical fast-casual restaurant is approximately $45 and many national chains are missing thousands of these orders a day, leading to millions of dollars in lost revenue across their brands."

Restaurants such as Del Taco, Chick-Fil-A, Denny's, Famous Dave's, and City BBQ have been gaining significant market share by shifting their focus to off-premise services. Whether this be drive thru, pick-up, or delivery orders, these brands have skyrocketed during this challenging time. However, the widespread issue of hiring and retaining staff members makes it difficult to shift towards this off-premise focus, as oftentimes there is not enough staff to answer all of the call-in orders and serve the in-store customers. Restaurant call centers much like OrderSolutions are the key to making an easy transition to the off-premise focus.

This powerhouse relationship between EJT Holdings, OrderSolutions, and Starbucks provides a glimpse of the massive, off-premise future that the restaurant industry will adapt to.

