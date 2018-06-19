EKS&H Capital Advisors Joins P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF)

PMCF provides geographic coverage of the United States from its offices in Chicago and Detroit and has completed hundreds of transactions throughout the country, but has been less active in the Western United States. EKSHCA brings a strong presence in the Rocky Mountain region and the Western United States with an office in Denver, Colorado and clients and contacts across the West. Following the combination, both firms will have better geographic coverage of the United States and globally through PMCF's ownership and leadership in Corporate Finance International (CFI).

PMCF has dedicated advisory teams and deep industry expertise in plastics, packaging, aerospace & defense, industrial distribution, automotive, medical technology, consumer, retail and business & technology services. EKSHCA's investment banking team has significant expertise in technology, food and beverage, construction and manufacturing. Combined, the two firms will have broader and deeper industry coverage that will both strengthen and complement each firm's current capabilities.

"We are excited to combine with EKS&H Capital Advisors, augmenting our deal expertise, national presence, and industry capabilities," explains PMCF President Phil Gilbert. "We share a similar client philosophy and deal approach – one that focuses on the client at every stage. We complement each other and are thrilled about the ability to better serve our clients and to reach broader audiences. Most importantly, we're gaining colleagues who share our values and culture."

"We look forward to this exciting new chapter that combining with PMCF means for not only us, but for our clients. We share core tenants: laser-like focused client service, deep industry expertise and expert transaction capabilities," said EKSHCA's President Adams Price. "This combination is an example of where the whole is worth more than the sum of its parts as it advances our collective capabilities to serve a broader geographic audience across more industries and our greater combined M&A expertise will benefit our clients."

The transaction coincides with the announcement by Plante Moran, one of the nation's largest accounting, tax and consulting firms of their combination with EKS&H, the largest CPA firm based in Denver and the Rocky Mountain region. PMCF and EKS&H Capital Advisors are affiliate entities of Plante Moran and EKS&H, respectively. The PMCF and EKSHCA transaction is slated to close October 1, 2018.

About PMCF

PMCF is a middle market investment bank providing global merger and acquisition advisory services to private, public, and private equity owned companies. PMCF provides a broad range of services including sale advisory, acquisition advisory, capital raising, and strategic advisory. The firm has dedicated industry teams providing services to the plastics and packaging, medical technology, industrials, and business services industries. PMCF has offices in Chicago and Detroit and around the globe through its ownership in and leadership of Corporate Finance International. For more information, visit www.pmcf.com. Member FINRA, SIPC.

About EKS&H Capital Advisors

EKS&H Capital Advisors, LLC is a middle market investment bank, providing a Single-Point Approach to Investment Banking, serving private clients for their sell-side, buy-side, capital formation and strategic advisory needs. EKS&H Capital Advisors provides the full suite of services for clients to properly prepare and execute strategies for tapping private capital markets. For more information, visit www.ekshca.com. Member FINRA, SIPC.

