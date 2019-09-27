El Cuidador: Written & Performed By Sergio Ochoa, Directed By Omar Medina

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sergio Ochoa (Simón Dice, Univision) presents two performances of El Cuidador, on Saturday, September 28 at The Margo Albert Theatre – Plaza de la Raza, 3540 N Mission Rd, Los Angeles, CA 90031. The American premiere of the English translation of El Cuidador is at 2 PM, followed by a performance in the original Spanish at 7:30 PM.

Ochoa's fast paced one-man show is both a personal memoir and a tribute to his glamorous mother. By turns tender and hilarious, Sergio Ochoa reminisces about his early life and relationship with his mother, famed Mexican comic actress, Leonorilda Ochoa. Through memories of his mother's remarkable career, deft portraits of their friends and family, a hilarious account of his commercial audition to be Mexico's most passionate lunch meat pitchman, and other stories - Ochoa reveals their journey. Following her diagnosis of early onset Alzheimer's, Sergio becomes Leonorilda's caretaker, and his growing career and professional success runs parallel to his mother's inevitable decline.

Since its Spanish language debut in Mexico City in 2016, El Cuidador has been performed throughout Mexico to great acclaim. The details are unique, but the themes of family, love, regret and the bittersweet ache of memory are universal to every audience member. Well known to Spanish language television audiences, Sergio Ochoa currently stars as Bartolomé in the hit comedy Simón Dice, now in its second season, broadcast on Univision in the U.S.

Tickets currently priced at $30 (includes venue parking) and are available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/el-cuidador-tickets-68705274325, or at the box office.

English language performance at 2 pm . and Spanish language performance at 7:30 pm .

. and Spanish language performance at . Play appropriate for teens and adults

No refunds or returns for one day performances

Tickets are not redeemable for cash

No cameras or food are allowed in the theater

No admission after performance begins

SOURCE Sergio Ochoa