Elastomeric Foam Market Set to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027 - Natural Rubber/Latex Market to be Worth $711.4 Million

Global Elastomeric Foam Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Elastomeric Foam estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the period 2020-2027.



Natural Rubber/Latex, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$711.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Synthetic Rubber segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $358.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Elastomeric Foam market in the U.S. is estimated at US$358.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$394.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Aeroflex USA , Inc.

, Inc. Armacell GmbH

Era Polymers Pty. Ltd.

Grando SA

Huamei Energy-Saving Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Jinan Retek Industries Inc.

Kaimann GmbH

L'ISOLANTE K-FLEX S.p.A.

Merryweather Foam, Inc.

NMC SA

Recaa Insulation Systems Sdn. Bhd.

Rogers Corporation

Rogers Foam Corporation

Roka Yalitim

Rubberlite Incorporated

Zotefoams PLC

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Rising Need for Energy Saving Products in Various Industries Bodes Well for Elastomeric Foam Market

Competition

Global Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Elastomeric Foam Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Superior Thermal and Mechanical Properties of Elastomeric Foams Makes it an Attractive Market

HVAC: The Largest End-use Industry for Elastomeric Foam

Emergence of New Housing Units and Renovation of Existing Buildings with the Aim to Ensure Energy Cost Savings Drive Demand for Elastomeric Foam Market

Global Construction Market: Breakdown of Output in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Global Construction Market: Spending in US$ Billion per Annum by Sector for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019

Rising Trend Towards Home Automation for Ensuring Energy Saving and Temperature Control

Global Home Automation Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$ Millionfor the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Automotive Industry: Another Major End-User Market for Elastomeric Foam

Total Number of Automobiles Produced in Million During the Period 2012 to 2020

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Breakdown of Sales in Million for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2040

Growing Usage of Elastomeric Foam in the Healthcare Industry Boosts Elastomeric Foam Market

Stringent Government Regulations Encouraging Energy Efficiency Favors Growth of Elastomeric Foam

Adverse Effects of Elastomeric Foams - A Major Restraint

Innovations and Advancements

Armacell Unveils Next Generation Aerogel Blanket

Huntsman Introduces New Hot-Cast Elastomer Machine

SONGWON Releases New Antioxidant for Polyurethane Slabstock Foams, Elastomers and Hot Melt Adhesives

Huntsman Tecnoelastomeri Launches New Engineering Urethane Elastomers

Product Overview

Elastomer: An Introduction

Elastomeric Foam: Definition, History and Developments

Elastomeric Foam by Type

Natural Rubber/Latex

Synthetic Rubber

Synthetic Rubber by Type

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

Ethylene Propylene Diamine Monomer (EPDM)

Chloroprene (CR)

Elastomeric Foam by End-use Applications

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 38

