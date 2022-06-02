Elder Abuse Awareness Flight will launch from Florida in their small jet on June 13th, Arriving in Niagara Falls on June 15th - WORLD ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY.

All profits arising from donations on GoFundMe during the promotional flight are going to the Alzheimer Society of Canada and Alzheimer Association of the U.S.

MIAMI and TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "In the days leading up to and then during the flight itself, we're calling for everyone to tweet a video saying, "Stop Elder Abuse", or donate to Alzheimer Research", says Mike Bremner, Lead of the Elder Abuse Awareness Flight.

"Politicians and Law Makers need to see the faces and hear the voices of Elder Abuse victims. Sadly, many have dementia and Alzheimer's", Bremner continues.