Elderberry Market Size to Grow by USD 214.88 million, 44% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe - Technavio

Elderberry Market 2021-2025:Scope

The elderberry market report covers the following areas:

Elderberry Market 2021-2025:Segmentation

Application

Health and wellness: This segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of healthy lifestyles and diets has propelled the use of elderberry in various herbal supplements. Herbal health tonics are considered healthier and more natural owing to the absence of chemicals. Thus, the demand for herbal medicines is gradually rising.



Beverages



Foods



Others

Geography

Europe : This region will account for 44% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the health benefits of elderberry. Europe is one of the major producers of the European black elderberry, which occurs naturally in the region. Elderberry helps in alleviating the symptoms of various ailments such as influenza. For example, the extracts of elderberries were found to be effective against the H5N1 avian influenza virus and H1N1 swine flu. Moreover, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in regions. Germany , Italy , and Denmark are the key countries for the elderberry market in Europe .

North America



APAC



South America



MEA

Elderberry Market 2021-2025:Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the elderberry market, including Artemis International, Gaia Herbs Inc., Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Innovative Natural Solutions, Norms Farms., NOW Health Group Inc., Pharmacare, Pukka Herbs Ltd., Ransom Naturals Ltd., and Schwabe Group.

Elderberry Market 2021-2025:Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist elderberry market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the elderberry market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the elderberry market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of elderberry market vendors

Elderberry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.52% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 214.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.39 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Austria, Italy, and Denmark Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Artemis International , Gaia Herbs Inc., Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Innovative Natural Solutions, Norms Farms., NOW Health Group Inc., Pharmacare, Pukka Herbs Ltd., Ransom Naturals Ltd., and Schwabe Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Health and wellness - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Health and wellness - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Foods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Foods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Foods - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Artemis International

Exhibit 47: Artemis International - Overview



Exhibit 48: Artemis International - Product and service



Exhibit 49: Artemis International - Key offerings

10.4 Gaia Herbs Inc.

Exhibit 50: Gaia Herbs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Gaia Herbs Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Gaia Herbs Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 53: Gaia Herbs Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

10.6 Innovative Natural Solutions

Exhibit 57: Innovative Natural Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 58: Innovative Natural Solutions - Product and service



Exhibit 59: Innovative Natural Solutions - Key news



Exhibit 60: Innovative Natural Solutions - Key offerings

10.7 Norms Farms.

Exhibit 61: Norms Farms. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Norms Farms. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Norms Farms. - Key offerings

10.8 NOW Health Group Inc.

Exhibit 64: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Pharmacare

Exhibit 67: Pharmacare - Overview



Exhibit 68: Pharmacare - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Pharmacare - Key offerings

10.10 Pukka Herbs Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Pukka Herbs Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Pukka Herbs Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Pukka Herbs Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Ransom Naturals Ltd.

Exhibit 73: Ransom Naturals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Ransom Naturals Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Ransom Naturals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Schwabe Group

Exhibit 76: Schwabe Group - Overview



Exhibit 77: Schwabe Group - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Schwabe Group - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 79: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 80: Research Methodology



Exhibit 81: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 82: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 83: List of abbreviations

