Election Systems & Software Hires New Vice President Of Systems Security

As the new Vice President of Systems Security, Wlaschin will take an active role in product security, driving security improvements into product requirements and design, ensuring the continued use of best practices throughout the product development process, reviewing and improving operational procedures, and engaging in the certification process. Additionally, he will partner with IT to continue to optimize the security of ES&S's enterprise-wide infrastructure.

Wlaschin brings "very significant and highly relevant" experience and capabilities to ES&S and the elections industry, ES&S President and CEO Tom Burt said. "Our priority at ES&S is developing resilient, auditable and secure voting software and equipment to support our customer's mission of delivering secure, fair and accurate elections."

Prior to his role at the HHS, where he oversaw cybersecurity efforts for the Department, Wlaschin held senior cybersecurity leadership positions in the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, National Research Corporation, and the University of Nebraska.

"Chris is a great fit both culturally and with respect to his vast experience," Burt said. "As a retired Naval Officer and former member of the U.S. Government Senior Executive Service, who has served in leadership roles at leading cybersecurity organizations in both the public and private sector, Chris is a proven leader and real-world expert in security strategy and planning with a valuable perspective on preventing all types and levels of security threats."

Wlaschin, who will be based at the ES&S headquarters in Omaha, and will report directly to the ES&S President and CEO, holds a master's degree from Northern Illinois University and a Bachelor of Science in Technology Education from Southern Illinois University.

