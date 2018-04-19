Elections Held for Practising Law Institute Board of Trustees at PLI Annual Meeting

The following PLI staff members were reelected: Anita C. Shapiro, President; Sandra R. Geller, Executive Vice President; Craig Miller, Vice President; Kara O'Brien, Vice President; Ellen Siegel, Vice President; David Smith, Vice President; Joan Sternberg, Vice President; Frank DeVivo, Treasurer; and Samantha Goldsberry, Secretary.

The following Trustees were reelected for three-year terms: Hon. William F. Kuntz, II, United States District Court, Eastern District of New York; Hon. Marc Marmaro, Los Angeles Superior Court; Samuel W. Seymour, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP; John S. Siffert, Lankler, Siffert & Wohl LLP; and John W. White, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP.

Practising Law Institute is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI is chartered by the Regents of the University of the State of New York, and was founded in 1933 by Harold P. Seligson. PLI provides the highest quality, accredited, continuing legal and professional education programs in a variety of formats. This content is delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including prominent lawyers, judges, investment bankers, accountants, corporate counsel, and U.S. and international government regulators. PLI publishes a comprehensive library of Treatises, Course Handbooks, Answer Books and Journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform. The essence of PLI's mission is its commitment to the pro bono community, with over 98,000 program scholarships awarded last year.

