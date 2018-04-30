Electric Commercial Vehicle (BEV, HEV, PHEV & FCEV) Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2025

The global electric commercial vehicle market is estimated to be 125,212 Units in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.85% to reach 1,831,865 Units by the end of 2025.

Need for fuel-efficient and emission free-vehicle and the available government subsidies and tax rebates to fuel the growth of the electric commercial vehicle market

Policies and mandates to curb urban pollution menace and the subsequent demand of emission-free vehicle and the increasing demand for electrified vans and trucks from the logistics industry are the driving factors for the electric commercial vehicle market. Whereas, the less number of charging stations and high cost involved in the initial development of electric commercial vehicle are restraining factors for the electric commercial vehicle market. Government funds and incentive programs to encourage adoption of electric commercial vehicles such as public buses and electric trucks will be creating opportunities in upcoming years. On the other hand, factors such as limited

battery power, longer charging duration, and more environment friendly fuel products are creating challenges for electric commercial vehicle market.

Electric bus to remain predominant during the forecast period

Electric bus is estimated to hold the largest volume share of the global electric commercial vehicle market in 2017. This segment is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR and is expected to remain the largest market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by government regulations and mandates to adopt and implement electric buses in emerging economies like India and China as well as in developed economies such as France, Sweden, and The Netherlands.

Asia Pacific to lead the electric commercial vehicle market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest volume share of global electric commercial vehicle market in year 2017. The segment is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. The high adoption of electric buses to curb pollution and the subsequent increase in sales of electric commercial vehicles such as buses are expected to fuel electric commercial vehicle market in the Asia Pacific region.





