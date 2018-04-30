Electric Commercial Vehicle (BEV, HEV, PHEV & FCEV) Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Electric Commercial Vehicle Market by Propulsion (BEV, HEV, PHEV & FCEV), Vehicle Type (Bus, Truck, Pick-Up Truck and Van), Component, Range, Autonomous Vehicle, Charging Infrastructure, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global electric commercial vehicle market is estimated to be 125,212 Units in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 39.85% to reach 1,831,865 Units by the end of 2025.
Need for fuel-efficient and emission free-vehicle and the available government subsidies and tax rebates to fuel the growth of the electric commercial vehicle market
Policies and mandates to curb urban pollution menace and the subsequent demand of emission-free vehicle and the increasing demand for electrified vans and trucks from the logistics industry are the driving factors for the electric commercial vehicle market. Whereas, the less number of charging stations and high cost involved in the initial development of electric commercial vehicle are restraining factors for the electric commercial vehicle market. Government funds and incentive programs to encourage adoption of electric commercial vehicles such as public buses and electric trucks will be creating opportunities in upcoming years. On the other hand, factors such as limited
battery power, longer charging duration, and more environment friendly fuel products are creating challenges for electric commercial vehicle market.
Electric bus to remain predominant during the forecast period
Electric bus is estimated to hold the largest volume share of the global electric commercial vehicle market in 2017. This segment is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR and is expected to remain the largest market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is driven by government regulations and mandates to adopt and implement electric buses in emerging economies like India and China as well as in developed economies such as France, Sweden, and The Netherlands.
Asia Pacific to lead the electric commercial vehicle market during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest volume share of global electric commercial vehicle market in year 2017. The segment is estimated to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period. The high adoption of electric buses to curb pollution and the subsequent increase in sales of electric commercial vehicles such as buses are expected to fuel electric commercial vehicle market in the Asia Pacific region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities In the Electric Commercial Vehicle Market
4.2 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Share, By Region, 2017 vs 2025
4.3 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type
4.4 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Type
4.5 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Range
4.6 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Share, By Component
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Adoption of Electrification By Logistics Industry
5.2.1.2 Need for Fuel-Efficient and Emission-Free Vehicles
5.2.1.3 Reducing Battery Prices
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Few Supportive Charging Stations Across the Globe
5.2.2.2 High Development Costs
5.2.2.3 Ongoing IC Engine Developments
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Government Support for Electric Commercial Vehicles
5.2.3.2 New Revenue Pockets In Asia Pacific & Northern Europe
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Oil Companies Can Pose A Challenge to the Growth of ECVS
5.2.4.2 Limited Battery Power & Longer Charging Durations
5.3 Macro Indicators Analysis
5.3.1 US
5.3.2 China
5.3.3 Japan
5.4 Upcoming Models
6 Electrical Commercial Vehicle Market, By Propulsion
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
6.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
6.4 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehcile (PHEV)
6.5 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
7 Electrical Commercial Vehicle Market, By Vehicle Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bus
7.3 Trucks
7.4 Pick-Up Trucks
7.5 Van
8 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Range
8.1 Introduction
8.2 0-150 Miles
8.3 151-250 Miles
8.4 251-500 Miles
8.5 500 Miles & Above
9 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Component
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Electric Motor
9.3 EV Battery
9.4 Hydrogen Fuel Cell
10 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 France
10.3.3 UK
10.3.4 Netherlands
10.3.5 Sweden
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 South Korea
10.5 RoW
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Russia
11 Electrical Commercial Vehicle Market, By Autonomous Vehicles
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Electric Autonomous Truck
11.3 Electric Autonomous Bus
12 Electric Commercial Vehicle Market, By Charging Infrastructure Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Pantograph
12.3 Plug-In
12.4 Inductive
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Market Ranking Analysis
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.3.1 Expansions
13.3.2 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Jvs
13.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.3.4 New Product Developments/Launches
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Tesla
14.2 Nissan
14.3 BYD
14.4 Daimler
14.5 Proterra
14.6 LG Chem
14.7 Samsung SDI
14.8 Panasonic
14.9 Delphi
14.10 ABB
14.11 Continental
14.12 Siemens
14.13 Mitsubishi Electric
14.14 Toshiba
14.15 Ballard Power Systems
14.16 Hydrogenics
14.17 ITM Power
14.18 Ceres Power
14.19 Plug Power
14.20 Nedstack
14.21 Nuvera
14.22 AFCC
14.23 Toyota
14.24 Honda
14.25 Hyundai
