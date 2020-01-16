Electric Mobility Executive Brett Hauser Joins Ceres President's Council

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric and advanced mobility industry executive Brett Hauser has joined Ceres President's Council, a sustainability nonprofit organization that works with the most influential investors and companies to build leadership and drive solutions throughout the economy. Hauser's expertise and background in private equity and investment coupled with his work to build businesses around electrified transportation will help Ceres President's Council to influence the transportation sector to decarbonize as the largest contributor of greenhouse gases and other harmful emissions.

Hauser has engaged at the highest levels in policy development across the globe, working to enable the broad-based deployment of and equitable access to the charging infrastructure needed to transition to a zero-emission mobility future. He will utilize this expertise to help Ceres in its efforts to decarbonize the transportation sector. Hauser is also the co-founder of the Open Charge Alliance, which advocates for open charging standards with electric vehicles to ensure greater access across the industry and in all communities.

"As someone whose career has included private equity to transportation and software, I can attest that there is a path to profitability for businesses that transform their practices to be sustainable," said Hauser. "Ceres understands that addressing catastrophic climate change before it's too late will require intentional actions along with significant investment from the business world, and I look forward to using my acumen to help influence executives and transform markets."

"Ceres' work is possible through the partnership and investment from experienced executives like Brett Hauser who have significant knowledge of what it takes to help the business community better understand the economic benefits of building a sustainable future for our planet and all its inhabitants," said Ceres CEO and President Mindy Lubber. "I am pleased to welcome him to our prestigious President's Council as Ceres continues to build the case for integrating sustainability into all business decisions."

