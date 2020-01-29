Electric Scooter Industry Report 2020-2025 - Featuring Sales Analysis & Recent Developments of Energica Motor Company, Niu Technologies, Vmoto Limited, Yadea Group, and KTM Group

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Scooter Market Global Forecast by Country, Product, Battery Type, Company" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Electric Scooter Market is Expected to be More Than US$ 30 Billion by 2025



Globally, the electric scooter market trend is experiencing a major development phase and witnessing a new automotive industry across the world. Government of developed and developing countries governments are putting more stress on technological innovation not only to address the green environment issue but also offer advanced two wheeler service for their peoples. Much of the demand is generated from China, Europe and the United States.



The major growth driver of electric scooter market is pro government support. Climate change is one of the big concerns across the world and government of many countries set their national target to alleviate the carbon emission to control the air pollution. Electric scooter will transform the city shift from conventional energy to environmental friendly energy. The major defying factor for the global electric scooter market growth is lack of charging points in the cities.



The others factor for the growth of global electric scooter market is rising consumer awareness about eco-friendly environment, growing transportation, infrastructure, increasing adoption of electric scooter sharing services, and declining raw material prices are expected to propel the global electric scooter market.



Around the globe growing financial and non-financial incentives are encouraging the electric scooter adoption. The growing modernization transportation and increasing town and cities mobility is driving the conventional electric transport modes. Governments around the world are targeting to increasing the e-scooter parts or products saturation with the help of various type of program such as Research and Development initiatives.



Globally electric vehicle industry is fully dependent on electric power with the help of many type of battery such as lithium-ion, sealed lead acid, nickel-metal hydride and others. The lithium-ion battery will continue to be the leading factor of electric scooter market. Due to lithium-ion battery electric scooters are light-weight and have high power efficiency.



The move is intended to minimize air pollution which has ill-effects on human being. As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution causes approximately seven million people deaths worldwide every year. Hence in order to curb the perils of air pollution, nations are investing in global electric scooter market.



China, United States & Europe are dominating the global electric scooter market



Electric scooter market is growing across all parts of the world. Market growth rates varies in the countries covered in the report India, China, Japan, United States, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, Poland, Others. China, United States & Europe are the leading country in the electric scooter market globally.



Retro is the leading product in the global electric scooter market



The report studies the market of the following products: Retro, Standing/Self Balancing and Folding. Retro is leading product category in the global electric scooter market due to high demand for electric vehicles for travelling shorter distances, which helps decrease overall traveling costs for consumers.



Companies Studied

Energica Motor Company

Niu Technologies

Vmoto Limited

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

KTM Group

All companies have been studied from two points:

Recent Developments

Sales Analysis

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Global Economies

4.1.2 Environment Friendly

4.1.3 Lithium-Ion Battery Price Driving Down Costs

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Lack of Infrastructure

4.2.2 Flexibility and Operational Experience

4.2.3 Lack of Charging Facilities

4.3 Opportunities



5. Global Electric Scooter Market



6. Market Share - Global Electric Scooter Analysis

6.1 By Country

6.2 By Product

6.3 By Battery Type



7. Product - Global Electric Scooter Market

7.1 Retro

7.2 Standing/Self Balancing

7.3 Folding



8. Battery Type - Global Electric Scooter Market

8.1 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA)

8.2 Lithium-ion (Li-Ion)

8.3 Nickel-metal hydride (NiMH)

8.4 Others



9. Country - Global Electric Scooter Market

9.1 India

9.2 China

9.3 Japan

9.4 United States

9.5 Germany

9.6 United Kingdom

9.7 France

9.8 Russia

9.9 Spain

9.10 Italy

9.11 Poland

9.12 Others



10. Mergers and Acquisitions



11. Company Analysis

11.1 Energica Motor Company

11.2 Niu Technologies

11.3 Vmoto Limited

11.4 Yadea Group Holdings Ltd.

11.5 KTM Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/obo8qh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

