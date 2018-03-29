NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05368783







According to "Global Electric Two-Wheeler Market By Vehicle Type, By Battery Capacity, By Battery Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023", electric two-wheeler market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 7%, by 2023.Growth in the global electric two-wheeler market is backed by increasing need to curb the rising air pollution levels along with incentive schemes by various governments to encourage manufacturing and adoption of electric two-wheelers, globally.



Moreover, growing purchasing power and rising urbanization in major developing countries coupled with increasing focus of leading vehicle manufacturers to develop technologically advanced products is further expected to positively influence global electric two-wheel market during forecast period. Some of the leading players operating in the global electric two-wheeler market include Yadea Group Holdings Ltd., Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle, AIMA Technology Co., Ltd, Shandong Incalcu Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd, Zero Motorcycles, Inc., Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd, Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd, Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd JIANGSU XINRI E-VEHICLE, and Gogoro, Inc.



"Global Electric Two-Wheeler Market By Vehicle Type, By Battery Capacity, By Battery Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023", discusses the following aspects of electric two-wheeler market globally:

•Electric Two-Wheeler Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Vehicle Type (Scooter/Moped and Motorcycle), By Battery Capacity (<25 Ah and >25 Ah), By Battery Type (Lead Acid and Li-ion), By Region

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Why You Should Buy This Report?

•To gain an in-depth understanding of electric two-wheeler market globally

•To identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five years

•To help industry consultants, electric two-wheeler manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders align their market-centric strategies

•To obtain research-based business decisions and add weight to presentations and marketing material

•To gain competitive knowledge of leading market players

•To avail 10% customization in the report without any extra charges and get the research data or trends added in the report as per the buyer's specific needs



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with electric two-wheeler manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05368783



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electric-two-wheeler-market-is-forecast-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-more-than-7-by-2023-300621830.html