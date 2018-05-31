Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market - Global Forecast to 2023: Top Vendors are ChargePoint, ABB, Tesla, Engie and AeroVironment

DUBLIN, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The electric vehicle charging stations market is expected to grow from USD 5.30 billion in 2018 and reach USD 30.41 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 41.8% between 2018 and 2023.
Key factors driving the growth of the electric vehicle charging stations market include government funding, subsidies, and incentives, growing demand for electric vehicles, growing concern toward environmental pollution, and heavy investment from automakers in EVs. However, high price and small distance covered by EVs and lack of standardization with EV charging are the key restraining factors for the market growth.
The market for DC charging stations is expected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The ability of DC charging stations to charge an electric vehicle (EV) in lesser time compared to AC charging stations is the primary driving factor for the high growth rate of former in the electric vehicle charging stations market. Also, the increasing popularity of public charging stations is boosting the demand for DC charging stations.
ChargePoint (US), ABB (Switzerland), Tesla (US), Engie (France), and AeroVironment (US) are the top electric vehicle charging station manufacturing companies.
