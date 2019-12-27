Electrocardiography Devices (ECG) World Market Outlook, 2027

DUBLIN, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrocardiography Devices (ECG) - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Electrocardiography Devices (ECG) market accounted for $5,121.79 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $9,737.8 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.



Factors such as the increase in geriatric population and favourable government regulations regarding monitoring devices are driving the market. However, certain aspects such as unfavourable reimbursement policies along with an increase in market saturation hamper market growth.



Based on the Product, the resting electrocardiography devices segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The increasing focus on early diagnosis and disease prevention, the rising number of resting ECG procedures, and technological advances are driving the growth of the market segment.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to increase in developments in the healthcare system in this country along with the strong product portfolio of local market players in this country such as Nihon Kohden and Fukuda.



Some of the key players in global electrocardiography devices market include Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, General Electric Co., Schiller AG, Mortara Instrument, Inc., OSI Systems Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Nihon Kohden Corp., Opto Circuits Ltd, and Mindray Midical International Limited.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Electrocardiography Devices (ECG) Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Ambulatory Electrocardiography Monitoring Devices

5.3 Stress Electrocardiography Test Devices

5.4 Resting Electrocardiography Devices

5.5 Cardiopulmonary Stress Testing System

5.6 Holter Monitors

5.6.1 Wireless Holter Monitors

5.6.2 Wired Holter Monitors



6 Global Electrocardiography Devices (ECG) Market, By Lead Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 3-6 Lead Electrocardiography

6.3 12-Lead Electrocardiography

6.4 Single Lead Electrocardiography



7 Global Electrocardiography Devices (ECG) Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals & Clinics

7.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCS)

7.4 Diagnostic Centers

7.5 Other End Users



8 Global Electrocardiography Devices (ECG) Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Johnson & Johnson

10.2 Medtronic PLC

10.3 General Electric Co.

10.4 Schiller AG

10.5 Mortara Instrument Inc.

10.6 OSI Systems Inc.

10.7 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.8 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

10.9 Nihon Kohden Corp.

10.10 Opto Circuits Ltd

10.11 Mindray Midical International Limited



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qxoknd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

